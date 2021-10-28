SEC Won’t Approve Leveraged Bitcoin Fund, Source Says

Two US lawmakers want to see spot Bitcoin ETFs included as an option for investors, instead of just futures-based options. US lawmakers Tom Emmer and Darren Soto are petitioning the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETFs). This is in light of the Commission’s decision to allow unleveraged exposure to BTC futures contracts in the US less than two weeks ago. In a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler on Wednesday, Emmer and Soto questioned the regulatory agency’s decision about ETFs. The Federal lawmakers are curious about the SEC greenlighting futures-based BTC ETFs, and not those that actually hold the token.

