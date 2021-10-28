CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Won’t Approve Leveraged Bitcoin Fund, Source Says

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Securities and Exchange Commission asked at least one asset manager not to proceed...

Coinspeaker

US Representatives Petition SEC to Approve Spot Bitcoin ETFs

Two US lawmakers want to see spot Bitcoin ETFs included as an option for investors, instead of just futures-based options. US lawmakers Tom Emmer and Darren Soto are petitioning the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETFs). This is in light of the Commission’s decision to allow unleveraged exposure to BTC futures contracts in the US less than two weeks ago. In a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler on Wednesday, Emmer and Soto questioned the regulatory agency’s decision about ETFs. The Federal lawmakers are curious about the SEC greenlighting futures-based BTC ETFs, and not those that actually hold the token.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bitcoinist.com

SEC Notices Grayscale Bitcoin ETF Petition, Potential Approval For Christmas?

Per a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) release, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has officially been noticed. Therefore, the process that could lead to a BTC-linked Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) by Digital Currency Group, Grayscale’s parent company, has begun. Related Reading | SEC Will Reportedly Not Allow Leveraged Bitcoin ETF.
MARKETS
theblockcrypto.com

US lawmakers call on SEC chair Gensler to approve a spot bitcoin ETF

U.S. Representatives Tom Emmer and Darren Soto are calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission and its chair, Gary Gensler, to approve a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund. In a letter released Wednesday, Emmer and Soto questioned why the SEC cleared the way for futures-linked bitcoin ETFs but not those that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
decrypt.co

Congressmen Emmer, Soto Want SEC to Approve a Spot Market Bitcoin ETF

Representatives Tom Emmer (R-MN) and Darren Soto (D-FL), two of the most active leaders of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus, today sent a letter to Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler about an issue on every crypto investor's mind. Their question: Why don't we have a Bitcoin ETF?. "We question...
CONGRESS & COURTS
u.today

Valkyrie Gives Up on Leveraged Bitcoin Futures ETF

US investment manager Valkyrie Investments has withdrawn its proposal to launch a leveraged exchange-traded Bitcoin fund, according to Bloomberg's ETF expert Eric Balchunas. After debuting its Bitcoin futures ETF last week, Valkyrie filed to launch a more exotic version of the product on Oct. 26. It intended to make it possible to trade Bitcoin futures with a 1.25x leverage.
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Australia's Top Securities Regulator Says It Will Approve Bitcoin ETFs

The Australian Securities And Investments Commission (ASIC) has given early approval to fund managers seeking to launch Bitcoin spot exchange traded funds (ETFs), according to Business Insider. Many Australian funds have already begun the application process after ASIC green lit the spot ETFs. After months of consulting with experts in...
CURRENCIES
Bitcoin
Economy
U.S. SEC
Markets
zycrypto.com

Crypto Market Not Expecting US SEC To Approve A Spot-Based Bitcoin ETF Anytime Soon

According to data from bespoke crypto data analytics firm Arcane Research, the market sentiment for a Bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) is no longer bullish as market participants are no longer expecting a spot-based Bitcoin ETF anytime soon. The research firm points to the fact that Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust is...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

$200 million ‘Bitcoin Fund’ receives approval for listing on Nasdaq Dubai

The Bitcoin Fund, the Middle East’s first listed digital asset-based fund has received approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for its At-the-Market program on Nasdaq Dubai. Rising investor demand from the Middle East. In line with the approval of the offering, The Bitcoin Fund is now in a...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Dubai finance watchdog approves listing of Bitcoin fund

The Bitcoin Fund (QBTCu.TO), a closed-end investment vehicle based in Canada, has received regulatory approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). The fund debuted on Nasdaq on June 23, 2021, and became the first listed digital asset fund in the Middle East. The fund’s goal is to provide investors...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

CME leveraged funds raise bets against Bitcoin to record high as futures premium spikes

Leveraged funds on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) raised their bets against bitcoin to record high in the week ended Oct. 19, possibly to profit from the widening gap between futures and spot markets prices. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Commitments of Traders report released on Friday showed leveraged...
MARKETS
Richmond.com

Your Funds: Bitcoin ETFs shouldn’t excite you … yet

The big financial headline last week was the unveiling of the first-ever bitcoin-linked exchange-traded fund, which made its debut on Tuesday. The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (ticker: BITO) is a possible game-changer and can be looked at in many ways, but it’s not the bitcoin fund investors have been waiting and hoping for.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Is Ripple annoyed over the SEC’s decision to approve a Bitcoin ETF?

The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made history last week by greenlighting a Bitcoin Futures ETF from ProShares. Speaking on Fox Business, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said the decision could be good for XRP, as it demonstrates that at least one cryptocurrency has clarity and certainty. But post-interview, sharing...
MARKETS
investing.com

2 Cryptocurrency ETFs to Consider as the SEC Approves the First Bitcoin ETF

The SEC's approval of the first U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF, ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), has contributed to a rally in cryptocurrencies. Therefore, we think investors looking to capitalize on the bullish crypto market in a relatively less risky way could bet on cryptocurrency ETFs Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) and First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR). So, let’s examine these funds.The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval of the first U.S. bitcoin-linked ETF, The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO), on October 19 is a milestone for cryptocurrencies. The step could significantly boost investment flows into digital currencies. BITO had almost $1 billion in turnover on its first trading day.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Valkyrie Secures SEC Approval to Trade Its Bitcoin Futures ETF, Trading Set to Start Tomorrow

Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF is set to follow the explosive success of Proshares Bitcoin ETF, which is being traded under the ticker name BITO. Valkyrie Investments has finally secured the much-awaited Bitcoin Futures ETF approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With this, the organization has become the third provider of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to have secured approval after clearing all the necessary regulatory issues and complications.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

Analyst Predicts Bitcoin’s New Low Won’t Be Less Than $50K – Here’s Why?

Justin Bennett of Cryptocademy predicts that after Bitcoin reaches the top of the cycle, the bottom should be around $50K. The analyst predicts that the top of the bull run could be between $207,000 and $270,000. The asset’s current behaviour bears striking historical similarity with performances of 2013. Analysts have...
MARKETS

