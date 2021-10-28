AGS Airports named top three performing airports by global sustainability organisation GRESB

Manchester Airport will now have a direct feed of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), thanks to its partnership with Fulcrum BioEnergy. The SAF will be transported directly from the production plant to Manchester Airport via an existing pipeline. A new SAF refinery at Stanlow called Fulcrum NorthPoint will produce approximately 100 million liters of SAF per year – which, when blended 50/50 with traditional jet fuel, could fill the fuel tanks of approximately 1,200 Boeing 777-300s. Once blended and certified, the SAF can be used in aircraft without modifications. The fuel produced will have a CO2 footprint at least 70% lower than that of its traditional jet fuel equivalent and will be produced from residual household and commercial wastes, which would otherwise be destined for landfill or incineration. The partnership hopes to see up to 10% of the fuel used by aircraft at Manchester Airport replaced with SAF within five years of the Fulcrum NorthPoint facility becoming operational.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO