AGS Airports named top three performing airports by global sustainability organisation GRESB
The efforts of AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen International, Glasgow and Southampton airports, in working towards a more sustainable future for aviation have been recognised once again by the leading global sustainability organisation Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). Described a mission-driven and investor-led organization, GRESB provides standardised and...www.traveldailynews.com
Comments / 0