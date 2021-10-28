CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AGS Airports named top three performing airports by global sustainability organisation GRESB

By Theodore Koumelis
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe efforts of AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen International, Glasgow and Southampton airports, in working towards a more sustainable future for aviation have been recognised once again by the leading global sustainability organisation Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). Described a mission-driven and investor-led organization, GRESB provides standardised and...

TravelDailyNews.com

Hawaiian Airlines appoints new Managing Director of Sustainability Initiatives and Managing Director of Investor Relations

HONOLULU – Hawaiian Airlines appointed Alanna James as its managing director of sustainability initiatives. In this new role, James will lead Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs across Hawaii’s largest and longest-serving airline, overseeing its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, advancement of diversity and inclusion efforts, and other sustainability initiatives.
TravelDailyNews.com

Hotel Effectiveness launches 2022 Labor Perfection Toolkit

ATLANTA – Hotel Effectiveness released the 2022 Labor Perfection Toolkit, including its first-ever budget calculator. Planning for 2022 will be different and more complicated than it has ever been before, and this toolkit was built from the ground up to help hoteliers develop and validate 2022 budgets. The 2022 Labor Perfection Toolkit includes a labor success plan with insights from key industry operations leaders, access to custom local performance benchmark reports, and the flagship labor budget calculator.
TravelDailyNews.com

Global hotel performance moderates with Summer’s close

The cold hard truth is arriving with the chillier weather: global hotel performance has a ways to go before it's back to its former self. In the U.S., there is, however, cause for optimism. First, COVID case count: According to The Washington Post, new coronavirus infections in the country have dropped nearly 60 percent since a September spike due to the Delta variant. The seven-day average is also down some 58% since a mid-September infection peak.
TravelDailyNews.com

UNWTO/Basque Culinary Center Forum highlights gastronomy tourism as driver of rural development

The 6th edition of the UNWTO World Forum on Gastronomy Tourism, held in Bruges, Flanders (Belgium, 31 October to 2 November), focused on the sector’s unique ability to support rural businesses, create jobs and protect and promote culture and heritage. For the first time, the Forum, organized by UNWTO and the Basque Culinary Center (BCC) included a special session dedicated to African Gastronomy, recognizing its potential as a tool of socio-economic development and for helping destinations across the continent enhance their distinct branding and market themselves to new audiences. The session concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between UNWTO and Chefs in Africa.
TravelDailyNews.com

TIS - Tourism Innovation Summit 2021 presents 'Restart the new ways of travel' at WTM London

Tourism Innovation Global Summit agenda will include 400 leading speakers that will define the new ways of travel in 8 vertical forums and 150 conferences along 3 days. TIS - Tourism Innovation Summit 2021 has presented this week at the WTM London the new features of its second edition, which returns to Seville (Spain) next week from November 10th to 12th. While the WTM London gather travel and tourism professionals that come to sell and promote destinations and touristic products, next week all this industry is travelling to Spain to attend TIS2021 where they will learn how to transform the industry and boost tourism competitiveness in 2022 as visitors.
TravelDailyNews.com

UNWTO, WTTC and Skål International together to rebuild the tourism industry

MALAGA, SPAIN - Skål International, represented by Daniela Otero, CEO of the organisation is attending the second day of the World Travel Market London 2021 and has participated at the UNWTO, WTTC & WTM Ministers' Summit, in a session that has focused on two main themes: security and sustainability in the global tourism industry.
TravelDailyNews.com

From G20 to COP26: UNWTO guides tourism through critical week

At the start of a crucial week for global governance, tourism’s relevance will be part of the discussions at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), just as it was in Rome when G20 leaders met to coordinate plans for sustainable and inclusive recovery. In Italy, UNWTO succeeded in placing tourism’s...
TravelDailyNews.com

Mosaid Travel & Tourism Services reaffirms over a decade of partnership with Sabre

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA and MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Mosaid Travel & Tourism Services (MTTS), one of the leading travel companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has renewed its partnership with Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, to support its strategic plans and recovery.
TravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair improves industry leading customer service

Ryanair launched a suite of digital customer improvements to further improve customer service and provide easy access to all flight info when customers most need it. Ryanair, which already delivers the lowest fares, best on-time performance, and lowest carbon emissions, is now making radical improvements to its customer service. These initiatives are a direct result of feedback from Ryanair’s first Customer Panel meeting in Sep. By working with customers, Ryanair can continually improve customer service as it grows to 225m guests p.a. by 2026.
passengerterminaltoday.com

Manchester Airport secures direct sustainable jet fuel supply

Manchester Airport will now have a direct feed of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), thanks to its partnership with Fulcrum BioEnergy. The SAF will be transported directly from the production plant to Manchester Airport via an existing pipeline. A new SAF refinery at Stanlow called Fulcrum NorthPoint will produce approximately 100 million liters of SAF per year – which, when blended 50/50 with traditional jet fuel, could fill the fuel tanks of approximately 1,200 Boeing 777-300s. Once blended and certified, the SAF can be used in aircraft without modifications. The fuel produced will have a CO2 footprint at least 70% lower than that of its traditional jet fuel equivalent and will be produced from residual household and commercial wastes, which would otherwise be destined for landfill or incineration. The partnership hopes to see up to 10% of the fuel used by aircraft at Manchester Airport replaced with SAF within five years of the Fulcrum NorthPoint facility becoming operational.
TravelDailyNews.com

Airport partners with Ørsted to bring sustainable air travel to the UK

A partnership between Edinburgh Airport and renewable energy company Ørsted will set out plans to decarbonise the airport and rapidly accelerate the shift to sustainable air travel. The parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to map out steps to reduce emissions at Edinburgh Airport and meet its net zero by 2040 vision. It’s hoped it will provide a template for other airports around the world. The partnership will play an important part in Scotland’s Net Zero ambitions and will make the airport one of the most sustainable in the world through the use of green technologies, including new hydrogen-fuels produced at scale from offshore wind farms, to eliminate carbon emissions from Edinburgh Airport and the aircraft that operate from it.
simpleflying.com

Which Airports Are Furthest From The City They’re Named After?

In our increasingly interconnected world, many cities are now served by multiple airports. While this helps give both incoming and outgoing passengers more options, there can sometimes be a catch. Specifically, it is important to be aware that some airports are rather a long way from the city that they serve. But which are the most distant? Let’s find out.
breakingtravelnews.com

Sustainable aviation fuel used for first time at Gatwick Airport

With the first one departing earlier, a total of 42 easyJet flights operating from Gatwick Airport are to be powered by a 30 per cent Neste My Sustainable Aviation Fuel blend. This milestone marks the first time a departing flight at Gatwick has used sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and is also the first usage by any easyJet service from the UK.
TravelDailyNews.com

Jurny accelerates portfolio growth, appoints Head of Expansion for EMEA Market

LOS ANGELES – Jurny, Inc., a hospitality tech company powering operations and modern guest experiences for some of the world’s most exceptional independent hotel brands, vacation and short-term rental (STR) properties, announced the appointment of Jose Ventura as Head of Expansion for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). A...
TravelDailyNews.com

Air Transat appoints Sonia Kurek as new Commercial Director

Air Transat, the Canadian leisure airline, has announced the appointment of Sonia Kurek as its new Commercial Director of UK, Ireland and GSA Markets. Joining Air Transat on 1st November 2021, Kurek will lead the airline’s global team to develop its commercial strategy, including all sales and marketing activity across every distribution channel. Kurek will lead revenue responsibility in markets across Europe and the Americas, including the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, Croatia, Spain, Greece, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Haiti.
TravelDailyNews.com

Gulf Air launches Boutique Charter services

MANAMA, KINDOM OF BAHRAIN – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces the launch of private charter services under the title of 'Boutique Charters' allowing its global clientele to book private direct charter flights with personalised itineraries. The new service is available to government and corporate delegations, group travel, destination weddings, private family holidays as well as private cargo consignments. Available on various types of aircraft from the airline’s young fleet, the private charter services can be booked on narrow body fleet, Airbus A320neo or A321neoLR, or on wide body fleet, the airline’s flagship Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.
