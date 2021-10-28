CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

TPG Hotels and Resorts announce the appointment of Nicholas Squire as General Manager of Mill Falls at The Lake

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEREDITH, NH - TPG Hotels and Resorts – a hospitality brand with a portfolio of over 60 hotel properties from coast to coast – announced the appointment of seasoned hospitality expert Nicholas Squire as General Manager of all-season resort Mill Falls at the Lake in Meredith, New Hampshire. In his new...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TravelDailyNews.com

Patrick Broderick joins Davidson Hospitality Group as Vice President, sales and revenue management, Davidson resorts

ATLANTA – Davidson Hospitality Group announces the appointment of Patrick Broderick as Vice President, Sales and Revenue Management for the leading hospitality management company’s Resorts division. Broderick brings more than 33 years of hotel sales and revenue management experience to the Resorts team and its portfolio of 12 highly activated, large-scale properties in the upper-upscale to luxury categories.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Cape Resorts adds The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages to portfolio of managed properties

NEW YORK, NY – Cape Resorts announces its newest hospitality project in Eastern Long Island with the acquisition of The Pridwin Hotel and Cottages on Shelter Island, NY. The project is a partnership with the Petry family, which has owned and operated the hotel since 1961. Currently undergoing an extensive renovation, the waterfront hotel and its 16 private cottages are scheduled to open the summer of 2022.
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

Haytham Said Appointed Hotel Manager for the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida welcomes Haytham Said as Hotel Manager. With more than 20 years of Four Seasons experience and an unwavering commitment for the highest level of hospitality, Said arrived ready to deliver a new season of experiences and collaborations across the Hotel, spa, Lido Restaurant at The Surf Club, and The Champagne Bar.
SURFSIDE, FL
TravelDailyNews.com

Marshall Hotels & Resorts announces $14m. conversion of 259-room Sheraton Hotel Airport and Conference Center Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — Marshall Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel management and services company that operates properties nationwide, announced the $14 million conversion of the 259-room Sheraton Hotel Airport and Conference Center Grand Rapids. The former Crowne Plaza Grand Rapids Airport & Conference Center will begin undergoing a complete transformation beginning December 2021.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
Lodging

Pivot by Davidson Hospitality Group to Manage The Mills House Hotel

ATLANTA—Hospitality management company, Davidson Hospitality Group, has been tapped by RLJ Lodging Trust to manage The Mills House Hotel under Pivot, its lifestyle operating vertical. Built in 1853, the property, otherwise known as “The Pink Hotel,” is a testament to the history of Charleston and features 216 rooms and suites, 10,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, and the elegant Barbadoes Room restaurant, which offers Southern cuisine. Under new management, the property will undergo a transformation and repositioning.
RETAIL
TravelDailyNews.com

Thompson Central Park New York announces executive leadership team

NEW YORK - Thompson Central Park New York announced the appointments of executive team leaders, ahead of the hotel’s opening this November. Matt Slippoy will serve as general manager and Amanda Reed as director of sales and marketing. With extensive experience overseeing award-winning properties, this executive duo will open the latest hotel to join the Thompson Hotels brand line-up in New York next month, in the former space of Parker New York.
ECONOMY
Hotel Online

Boykin Management Chooses Maestro PMS to Power Its Coastal Condo Resort Hotels

Multi-property operator aligns with hospitality’s trusted and proven provider of cloud and on-premises Web and Mobile property-management systems to improve operations, from accounting and communications to training and retention. MARKHAM, ONTARIO, November 2, 2021 — Hoteliers are facing mounting pressure to consistently deliver high levels of service, but labor challenges...
Hotel Online

Practice Hospitality Names Alan Rae General Manager at Hotel Colee

ATLANTA, GA — October 28, 2021 — Practice Hospitality today announced the hiring of Alan Rae as the General Manager at Hotel Colee. Atlanta’s boutique destination hotel in the Buckhead neighborhood, Hotel Colee is on a hot streak having been named earlier this month one of the top ten ‘Best Hotels in the South’ in Conde Nast Traveler’s 2021 Reader’s Choice survey. With over twenty-five years of hospitality experience managing top southern hotels, Rae is well positioned to lead the team at Hotel Colee to even greater heights.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tpg#Resorts#Meredith#Nh#Hermitage Club#Relais Chateaux#Four Columns Inn#Bay Point#Chase House
Hotel Online

Marcus Hotels & Resorts Appoints Carlo Vermeeren to General Manager of the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District

MILWAUKEE – October 28, 2021 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation, today announced the appointment of Carlo Vermeeren as general manager of the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District in Omaha, Nebraska. In his new role, Vermeeren will oversee operations of the 12-story, 333-room hotel that serves as the anchor of the Capitol District, the city’s dining and entertainment district.
OMAHA, NE
breakingtravelnews.com

Breaking Travel News interview: Etienne-Charles Gailliez, general manager, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort

Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas has been honoured with the title of Qatar’s Leading Resort at the World Travel Awards. Here Breaking Travel News speaks to Etienne Charles Gailliez, general manager of the property and country general manager for Hilton in Qatar, to find out how it feels to have been honoured by voters from around the globe.
TRAVEL
breakingtravelnews.com

Tapfar appointed hotel manager with the Ned

Jessica Tapfar has joined the Ned as hotel manager. The Ned is a hotel, members club and collection of restaurants in the City of London from Soho House & Co. Tapfar graduated from Cornell University, School of Hotel Administration, with a Bachelor of Science in 2012, and started her career at Waldorf Astoria New York in June that year.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Economy
elpasoinc.com

Plaza Hotel names new general manager

Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park has named Adrian Gonzalez general manager of the historic 130-room boutique hotel in Downtown El Paso. Gonzalez has more than 15 years of luxury hotel, culinary and beverage leadership experience. A Mexico City native, Gonzalez began his hospitality career in 1991, opening the Conrad Hilton Resort in Puerto Vallarta. Later, he worked at Sunriver Resort in Sunriver, Oregon, and Suncadia Resort in Cle Elum, Washington. He also has experience with Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Omni Hotels & Resorts, as well as luxury resorts in Chicago, and Monterey and Napa in California. He is a certified wine specialist and has a bachelor’s degree from the Tourism Polytechnic University. Built in 1930 and designed by famed Southwest architect Henry Trost, the high-rise was Conrad Hilton’s first in what was to become a global hotel empire. The building sat vacant for decades before El Paso businessman Paul Foster bought it and renovated it. Now an Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts property, the hotel opened in late 2020.
EL PASO, TX
TravelDailyNews.com

Royal Caribbean Group reports 3rd Quarter 2021 results and provides updates on its return to service

MIAMI - Royal Caribbean Group reported financial results for the third quarter of 2021 and provided business updates. The company has worked aggressively to restart its vessel operations. This process is proceeding at a strong pace with two-thirds of our fleet operating. The Delta-Dip caused a delay in our booking progress but did not alter the strong fundamental trajectory.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TravelDailyNews.com

Scenic Group USA welcomes Tim Burtch as new Regional Sales Director – Midwest

HOLLYWOOD, FL – Scenic Group USA continues to build an outstanding sales team with the hiring of cruise sales veteran Tim Burtch as its new Regional Sales Director – Midwest. Utilizing more than 32 years of travel industry experience, 28 years specifically in the cruise segment, Tim will be responsible for supporting the sales and trade marketing efforts of Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours and Emerald Cruises’ travel partners based in the Midwest, which includes Minnesota, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Montana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio.
ECONOMY
TravelDailyNews.com

Hawaiian Airlines appoints new Managing Director of Sustainability Initiatives and Managing Director of Investor Relations

HONOLULU – Hawaiian Airlines appointed Alanna James as its managing director of sustainability initiatives. In this new role, James will lead Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) programs across Hawaii’s largest and longest-serving airline, overseeing its goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, advancement of diversity and inclusion efforts, and other sustainability initiatives.
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

Outrigger Appoints Management for Newly Branded Outrigger Surin Beach Resort

PHUKET – November 4, 2021 – Outrigger Hospitality Group has announced management appointments for the newly branded Outrigger Surin Beach Resort, which is scheduled to open 15 December 2021. The move comes as Thailand has lifted quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated tourists from over 60 countries and territories, effective 1...
LIFESTYLE
TravelDailyNews.com

Best states to visit while traveling in the US

There are so many cool things to visit and see in the United States of America, it can be hard to decide where to go. From Walt Disney World, Disney Land, Beautiful state parks, and even the birth of bluegrass. It can be hard to pin down where you want to travel first. So here are four of the best states to travel to and where you can find the different hidden gems in each of them.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy