EVENING 5: Serba Dinamik remains suspended for non-compliance

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn today’s edition of Evening 5, Bursa Malaysia says the suspension on...

Alternative Views: Unprecedented developments at Serba Dinamik

The starkly contrasting views of Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd and stock exchange regulator Bursa Malaysia on disclosures related to a special independent review (SIR) of the former’s accounts for financial year 2020 (FY2020) point to more uncertainties ahead for the company. Ernst & Young Consulting (E&Y) was appointed on July...
EVENING 5: BNM keeps OPR in final 2021 meeting

In today’s edition of Evening 5, the Monetary Policy Committee of Bank Negara Malaysia has decided to maintain the current OPR following its last meeting of the year. Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia has warned SCIB of trading suspension if it doesn’t file its FY21 annual report soon.
Serba Dinamik denies directors received documents on special review findings

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd has denied that its directors had been given a “factual findings update” by Ernst & Young (EY), which is undertaking an independent review of the group's financial accounts. “There were no documents or copy of any documents that fit the description of...
Serba Dinamik deadline to submit FY20 annual report postponed to Nov 30

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd, whose securities have been suspended from trading by Bursa Malaysia as it failed to provide timely update on the findings of the special audit, said that the stock exchange has allowed it to postpone the submission to Nov 30 from Oct 31.
Frankly Speaking: Serba Dinamik’s woes deepen

Last Friday afternoon, Bursa Malaysia suspended the trading of Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s shares and warrants “in the interest of maintaining an orderly and fair market in the trading of Serba’s securities”. According to Bursa’s announcement, Serba Dinamik had undertaken a special independent review (SIR) on Sept 30 after external...
Serba Dinamik shares, warrants fall after MD disposes of entire warrant holding

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 22): Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd’s share and warrant prices fell in morning trade on Friday after its group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Abdul Karim Abdullah disposed of his entire holdings of 55.9 million Serba Dinamik warrants this week. At 10.44am, Serba Dinamik’s share...
Bursa Malaysia ends lower on selling of heavyweights

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Bursa Malaysia ended lower on Wednesday as investors offloaded selected heavyweight stocks, led by Top Glove Corporation Bhd and Maxis Bhd, dealers said. At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 6.3 points to 1,531.33 from Tuesday's close of 1,537.63. Top Glove and...
Glove makers could fall off reserves list in upcoming FBM KLCI review

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 4): The component stocks of the FBM KLCI will soon be up for its semi-annual review by FTSE Russell, following the last one done in June, and the current constituents are unlikely to change given that they have maintained their position as the top 30 counters on Bursa Malaysia by market capitalisation.
Serba Dinamik, Yinson, PetGas, Affin Bank, Cepatwawasan, Genetec, Supermax, Telekom Malaysia, Genting Malaysia, Annum, Southern Cable, Cabnet, Theta Edge, JAKS Resources, Kenanga Investment Bank, Oriental Interest, Hup Seng Industries, Axis REIT, Samaiden

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Based on corporate announcements and news flow on Monday, companies in focus on Tuesday (Oct 26) may include: Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd, Yinson Holdings Bhd, Petronas Gas Bhd (PetGas), Affin Bank Bhd, Cepatwawasan Group Bhd, Genetec Technology Bhd, Supermax Corp Bhd, Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), Genting Malaysia Bhd, Annum Bhd, Southern Cable Group Bhd, Cabnet Holdings Bhd, Theta Edge Bhd, JAKS Resources Bhd, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd, Oriental Interest Bhd, Hup Seng Industries Bhd, Axis Real Estate Investment Trust (Axis REIT), Samaiden Group Bhd, TDM Bhd and Straits Energy Resources Bhd.
Supermax, IGB, CIMB, Digi, Ageson, Sime Darby Plantation, Lotte Chemical Titan, Vitrox, Pantech, Jaycorp, Willowglen MSC, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor, Serba Dinamik, Kossan and CapitaLand Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): Based on corporate announcements and news flow on Thursday, companies in focus on Friday (Oct 22) may include: Supermax Corporation Bhd, IGB Bhd, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Digi.Com Bhd, Ageson Bhd, Sime Darby Plantation Bhd (SDP), Lotte Chemical Titan Holding Bhd (LCT), Vitrox Corporation Bhd, Pantech Group Holdings Bhd, Jaycorp Bhd, Willowglen MSC Bhd, Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Bhd, Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd and CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (CLMT).
