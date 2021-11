The following is a press release from The United Way. Home for the Night held their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Monday at 1100 Walnut Avenue, Frankfort. Home for the Night is a temporary shelter that will provide up to six days of housing to six men and four women at a time; and require those staying to participate in Wrap Around Case Management services through our community partners, Bauer Family Resources and Healthy Communities providing the individual a hand up in many areas of their lives.

FRANKFORT, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO