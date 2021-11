Not mine so much actually. But I am very worried for the future of our world and its oikosystems. Absolutely. I'm a single parent of a child with additional needs and I have a chronic illness. I've had to cut down on my working hours due to my health and I wasn't earning that much to begin with. I worry about my son's future more than my own though because I want to have enough money to secure a future for him. I also worry that he won't have anyone to love him if anything happened to me.

SOCIETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO