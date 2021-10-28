CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

caltech.edu
 7 days ago

Cellular NeuroMechanics – Concussions, Traumatic Brain Injury and the mysterious Havana Syndrome. Current prediction, prevention and diagnosis strategies for mild traumatic brain injuries, including concussions, are still largely in their infancy due to a lack of detailed understanding and resolution of how physical forces give rise to tissue injury at a...

www.caltech.edu

caltech.edu

Special Medical Engineering Seminar-Dr. Hirotake Komatsu

Bridging between clinic and engineering: development of oxygen-transporting mesh for cell transplantation. Cell transplantation has excellent treatment potential for restoring lost function by the transplanted cells with the desired function. Pancreatic islets, ~150 µm spherical micro-organs in the native pancreas containing insulin-producing beta cells, play a critical role in regulating glucose homeostasis. Currently, for diabetics who lost functional islets, islet transplantation is a clinical treatment option. However, the shortage of donors has limited the expansion of islet transplantation. Recently, stem cell-derived insulin-producing islet cells are rapidly emerging as an alternative source for islet replacement therapy.
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

IQIM Postdoctoral and Graduate Student Seminar

Towards Many-Body Quantum Simulations of Interacting Bosons in Circuit QED. Abstract: Circuit QED permits exquisite control of the quantum states of microwave photons in superconducting resonators. It is also now possible to make QND measurements of photon number and do complete state tomography on individual resonators as well as pairs of entangled resonators. This experimental progress will put the construction of many-body bosonic simulators within reach in the near future. This talk will survey the current state-of-the-art in experiment and present some theoretical proposals for realization of the boson Hubbard model and the fractional quantum Hall effect for microwave photons. I will also present recent experimental results on efficient boson sampling to predict the Franck-Condon optical spectra of vibrating triatomic molecules.
SCIENCE
txstate.edu

THECB approves new B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has authorized Texas State University to offer a new Bachelor of Science degree program with a major in Mechanical Engineering. The degree program was previously approved by the Texas State University System Board of Regents. The Ingram School of Engineering will begin offering the new degree program in fall 2022.
TEXAS STATE
missouri.edu

Civil engineers use artificial intelligence to classify pavement cracks

Quick, concentrated findings help humans make high-level decisions based on microlevel information. Traffic engineers could have a smarter way to identify asphalt problems and prioritize pavement projects, thanks to cutting-edge research from the University of Missouri College of Engineering. The team is training a machine to automatically classify types of cracks and potholes on the streets of Kansas City.
COLUMBIA, MO
San Marcos Daily Record

Texas State to offer new mechanical engineering degree

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that during the decade spanning 2018-2028, employment in mechanical engineering will grow nationally by more than 22,000 positions, an increase of more than 4%. Texas State University can now assist with that increase by giving Bobcats an opportunity to develop a career in that field.
TEXAS STATE
caltech.edu

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

Exploring the free-floating planet population with gravitational microlensing. Thousands of extrasolar planets have been discovered up to date. Although many of the known exoplanets do not resemble those in our Solar System, they have one thing in common - they all orbit a star. However, theories of planet formation and evolution predict the existence of free-floating planets, gravitationally unattached to any star. They may form as a result of dynamical processes in young planetary systems or during late stages of host star evolution. Gravitational microlensing is uniquely suited for finding free-floating planets. I will present the current constraints on the frequency and properties of rogue planets in the Milky Way based on long-term observations of microlensing events in the Galactic bulge by the OGLE sky survey. I will also present several of the most promising candidate free-floating planets discovered to date. Finally, I will briefly discuss the future prospects for determining the frequency and mass function of rogue planets by the planned microlensing experiments.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

KNI Distinguished Seminar/Webinar: Dr. Chad Mirkin, Northwestern University

Join the Kavli Nanoscience Institute for a special KNI Distinguished Seminar with Dr. Chad Mirkin, Director of the International Institute for Nanotechnology; George B. Rathmann Professor of Chemistry, Professor of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Professor of Materials Science & Engineering, and Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University.
COLLEGES
tamu.edu

Wright named American Society of Mechanical Engineers Fellow

Dr. Lesley Wright is among the newest American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) fellows. The prestigious title has only been awarded to less than 5% of the society's members. Wright serves as associate professor and Jana and Quentin A. Baker '78 Faculty fellow in the J. Mike Walker '66 Department...
SOCIETY
caltech.edu

Environmental Science and Engineering Seminar

Impact of atmospheric and oceanic advective feedbacks on the AMOC response to CO2 increase. The response of the Atlantic Overturning circulation involves a dynamic interplay between the impacts caused by CO2 induced anomalous surface flux components and several feedbacks that arise from the AMOC response itself and its interactions with the atmosphere. These feedbacks determine whether the AMOC stabilizes or collapses in the future. This study aims to understand the relative roles played by atmospheric and oceanic advection feedbacks on the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) response to CO2 quadrupling. Oceanic advection feedbacks are isolated using a tracer decomposition technique that separates ocean buoyancy anomalies that produced by the AMOC response itself, from those that are produced by anomalous surface buoyancy fluxes. The impact of atmospheric feedbacks on the AMOC response and the surface flux component producing the feedback are further isolated using a hierarchy of partially coupled experiments in which atmospheric feedbacks on the AMOC response are suppressed. Analyses of the partially and fully coupled experiments suggest that atmospheric feedbacks have a destabilizing impact on the AMOC, causing the AMOC to nearly shut down in response to the CO2 increase in the fully coupled case, while in the partially-coupled one without these feedback, a weaker but still active AMOC is maintained. The negative temperature advective feedback stabilizes the AMOC in the partially coupled case, while in the fully coupled case, the negative temperature advection feedback is inactive due to the atmosphere's interaction with the AMOC response, allowing the anomalous heat uptake by the ocean to continually weaken the AMOC. No evidence for feedbacks between ocean circulation response and sea ice melt or surface wind changes is found in the experiments.
SCIENCE
gonzaga.edu

Civil Engineering Students Tour Major Infrastructure Project

Gonzaga students explored a large-scale light-rail construction site, seeing first-hand how a complex engineering project gets done in the real world. Civil engineering majors Devin Franke ('25), Esme Nelson ('23), Matteo Schulz ('24), and Alexi Townsend ('24) traveled to the Seattle area as part of Beavers Student Day, an annual opportunity for construction executives to connect with future civil engineers at an infrastructure project site. This year's project was the Linwood Link Extension, an $850 million expansion of Sound Transit including five miles of guideway, four bridge structures, two stations, and two associated parking garages.
SEATTLE, WA
caltech.edu

LIGO Seminar

High Precision Ringdown Modeling: Multimode Fits and BMS Frames. Quasi-normal mode (QNM) modeling is an invaluable tool for studying strong gravity, characterizing remnant black holes, and testing general relativity. To date, most studies have focused on the dominant (2,2) mode, and have fit to typical strain waveforms from numerical relativity. But, as gravitational wave observatories become more sensitive, they will be able to resolve higher-order modes. Consequently, multimode fits will prove to be critically important, and in turn will require a more thorough treatment of the asymptotic frame at future null infinity. In this talk, I will present a method for systematically fitting a QNM model containing many modes to a numerical waveform produced using Cauchy-characteristic exaction, which is known to exhibit memory effects. By using multimode fitting as opposed to only fitting the (2, \pm 2, n) modes, we find that we can improve the all-modes mismatch by a factor of roughly 10^{5}. Apart from this, I will also address a critical point that has been overlooked in the literature: the importance of matching the Bondi-van der Burg-Metzner-Sachs (BMS) frame of the numerical waveform to that of the QNM model. By mapping the numerical waveforms to a frame known as the super rest frame, we show that we can improve the all-mode strain mismatch by a factor of roughly 10^{5} compared to the mismatch obtained when using a strain waveform whose BMS frame is not fixed.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

High Energy Theory Seminar

I will discuss recent work on a Hayden & Preskill like setup for both maximally chaotic and sub- maximally chaotic quantum field theories. We act on the vacuum with an operator in a Rindler like wedge R and transfer a small subregion I of R to the other wedge. The chaotic scrambling dynamics of the QFT Rindler time evolution reveals the information in the other wedge. The holographic dual of this process involves a particle excitation falling into the bulk and crossing into the entanglement wedge of the complement to r = R\I. I will discuss computations of various quantum information measures on the boundary that tell us when the particle has entered this entanglement wedge. In a maximally chaotic theory, these measures indicate a sharp transition where the particle enters the wedge exactly when the insertion is null separated from the quantum extremal surface for r. For sub-maximally chaotic theories, we find a smoothed crossover at a delayed time given in terms of the smaller Lyapunov exponent and dependent on the time-smearing scale of the probe excitation. The information quantities that we will consider include the full vacuum modular energy R\I as well as the fidelity between the state with the particle and the state without. Along the way, I will discuss a new explicit formula for the modular Hamiltonian of two intervals in an arbitrary 1+1 dimensional CFT to leading order in the small cross ratio limit. I will also give an explicit calculation of the Regge limit of the modular flowed chaos correlator and find examples which do not saturate the modular chaos bound. I will discuss the extent to which our results reveal properties of the target of the probe excitation as a "stringy quantum extremal surface" or simply quantify the probe itself thus giving a new approach to studying the notion of longitudinal string spreading. Finally, if time allows, I will discuss upcoming work on the existence of quantum extremal surfaces in the bulk dual of the SYK model which are associated to a subset of SYK spins.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Algebra and Geometry Seminar

In this talk, I will discuss a new duality that was recently discovered in joint work with David Ayala and Nick Rozenblyum, which we refer to as reflection. In essence, reflection amounts to two dual methods for reconstructing objects, based on a stratification of the category that they live in. As a classical example, an abelian group can be reconstructed on the one hand in terms of its p-completions and its rationalization, or on the other (reflected) hand in terms of its p-torsion components and its corationalization; and these both come from a certain "closed-open decomposition" of the category of abelian groups.
MATHEMATICS
Neuroscience News

The Mechanisms of Addiction

Summary: A new study aims to shed light on the roles sub-regions of the nucleus accumbens play in addiction. A five-year, $2.59 million grant from the National Institutes of Health will allow a psychology professor at Binghamton University, State University of New York to study the mechanisms of addiction. Binghamton...
MENTAL HEALTH
caltech.edu

CMX Lunch Seminar

Potential singularity of 3D incompressible Euler equations and the nearly singular behavior of 3D Navier-Stokes equations. Whether the 3D incompressible Euler and Navier-Stokes equations can develop a finite time singularity from smooth initial data is one of the most challenging problems in nonlinear PDEs. In an effort to provide a rigorous proof of the potential Euler singularity revealed by Luo-Hou's computation, we develop a novel method of analysis and prove that the original De Gregorio model and the Hou-Lou model develop a finite time singularity from smooth initial data. Using this framework and some techniques from Elgindi's recent work on the Euler singularity, we prove the finite time blowup of the 2D Boussinesq and 3D Euler equations with $C^{1,\alpha}$ initial velocity and boundary. Further, we present some new numerical evidence that the 3D incompressible Euler equations with smooth initial data develop a potential finite time singularity at the origin, which is quite different from the Luo-Hou scenario. Our study also shows that the 3D Navier-Stokes equations develop nearly singular solutions with maximum vorticity increasing by a factor of $10^7$. However, the viscous effect eventually dominates vortex stretching and the 3D Navier-Stokes equations narrowly escape finite time blowup. Finally, we present strong numerical evidence that the 3D Navier-Stokes equations with slowly decaying time-dependent viscosity develop a finite time singularity.
SCIENCE
caltech.edu

Berkeley-Caltech-Stanford Joint Number Theory Seminar

We consider the standard L-function attached to a cuspidal automorphic representation of a general linear group. We present a proof of a subconvex bound in the t-aspect. More generally, we address the spectral aspect in the case of uniform parameter growth. These results are the subject of the third paper...
EDUCATION
caltech.edu

Physics Colloquium

Limited attendance in Feynman Lecture Hall, 201 E. Bridge to first 100 people. All attendees must show valid Caltech ID upon entry. Join via Zoom: https://caltech.zoom.us/j/89237465190. Meeting ID: 892 3746 5190. All components of a photonic quantum computer can be built in a tier-1 foundry, and packaged in the same...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Human Birth Canals Are Seriously Twisted. Researchers Think They've Figured Out Why

There's an odd twist to human physiology not seen in any other primate that makes giving birth more complicated for our species. Now, a study using biomechanical modelling on gait and posture has provided some insights into this long-standing mystery. The narrow shape of the human birth canal is kinked at the inlet, so that contractions of the mother must rotate the baby's big brain and wide shoulders nearly 90 degrees to fit into the pelvis. Imagine sliding a foot into a tight boot with a twisted entrance and you've got a rough idea of how challenging this can be. If the baby...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Finally Made The Weird 'Superionic Ice' That Could Exist on Alien Worlds

Shooting a drop of water with one of the world's most powerful lasers might not be an obvious way to make an ice cube. But it is one way, at least if you want the kind of ice you might find deep inside planetary giants. Scientists have known about exotic forms of ice for decades, but have only recently managed to create some of the more extreme varieties in the lab. A new study by researchers from the University of Chicago and the Carnegie Institution of Washington in the US recently held a drop of water in a diamond grip, turning up...
SCIENCE
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

