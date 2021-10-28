Halloween Bash

(CNN) — The Biden administration announced Thursday that its vaccine rules applying to private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors will take effect January 4. The rules stipulate that employees that fall into those groups will need to have received the necessary shots...
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system before he slammed into another car, killing that driver, officials said Wednesday. Ruggs was in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace during his first appearance...
The NBA has hired a law firm to investigate the conduct of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after a new report accused him of racism, sexism and fostering a hostile work environment, a league spokesman announced Thursday. Sarver and the Suns have denied the allegations. "The allegations contained in today's...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The trial hasn’t even started and yet issues of race are dominating the case in which three white men are charged with murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year-old Black man’s slaying has become part of the broader reckoning on racial injustice in the...
A real estate agent from suburban Dallas who flaunted her participation in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol on social media and later bragged she wasn’t going to jail because she is white, has blond hair and a good job was sentenced on Thursday to two months behind bars.
London — Britain has granted a conditional authorization to Merck's coronavirus antiviral, the first pill shown to successfully treat COVID-19. It is the first country to grant approval for the treatment, although it was not immediately clear how quickly the pill would be available. The pill was licensed for adults...
