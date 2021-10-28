Argyle ISD cuts ribbon on high school's second phase

FLOWER MOUND — Argyle ISD leaders officially opened the second phase of the district’s new high school on Wednesday.

The district spent $65.85 million on the campus expansion, which opened for high school students when school started in August. A small group of families joined district leaders, school staff and representatives from the state Legislature and Congress to tour the phase.

The first phase was completed in 2016, and a bond election in 2017 raised money for the new addition.

The second phase of the project includes three hallways of classrooms, a cafeteria and coffee bar, performing arts spaces, two gyms, a competition arena and a field house.

“The first phase accommodated 1,000 students and opened in 2016 as a middle school,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Telena Wright. “Now it’s accommodating 1,750 high schoolers.”

The middle school and high school students swapped campuses at the beginning of the school year. On Wednesday, residents and dignitaries gathered in a brand-new auditorium that looked more like a cineplex than a typical school auditorium, with a mezzanine and orchestra section.

They peered into science classrooms outfitted for experiments and collaborative classwork and walked into the spacious choir and band halls — stopping to peer through the window of the band hall reserved for percussion students.

Soundproof studios were sealed off in the rehearsal spaces and in the hallway outside. Theater students have a black box space for rehearsals and performances.

But the showstopper was the field house weight room, where the Argyle Eagles football team works out.

“We’ve had a few college players come back by, and they couldn’t believe it,” a member of the coaching staff said.

Junior Brett Walsh led a tour group through the new school. He took visitors to the English class hallway and pointed out a study area where students can work on their school-issued Chromebook computers.

“If there’s maybe too much going on in class, you can ask if you can come out here and spend the hour working,” Walsh said. “I do, and I love it.”

Wright said Argyle shares the same challenge public schools across North Texas have been confronting: rapid growth in a state that doesn’t provide funding for facilities.

“Argyle is growing very rapidly,” she said. “Just like Denton. We don’t have anything else covered in the [2017] bond, but we’re having growth and bond planning meetings now. We’re preparing for the growth that’s coming.”

Though the high school is in Argyle’s school district, the building is located in Flower Mound, making it the third high school in the city limits. The new building was designed for a growing student body that relies on digital technology.

Principal John King told visitors that the community has supported the school district. The leadership is already looking for community partners to move into the next phase of the school’s development.

“It all started with the taxpayers,” he said. “Without the taxpayers and the community’s help, the trust in the district and leadership in the district, we wouldn’t have this. ... It starts with the taxpayers, [and] it starts with the voters and the community. I’m proud to stand here and tell you that Argyle is as strong as it’s ever been. The community is as active as it’s ever been.”