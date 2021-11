SPARTA — ChoiceOne Financial Services Inc. reported strong earnings growth over the third quarter from a year earlier that included merger-related expenses. The Sparta-based parent company of ChoiceOne Bank (Nasdaq: COFS) recorded $5.7 million in net income for the third quarter, or 75 cents per diluted share. That compares to $3.8 million in net income, or 49 cents per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, which included $1.4 million in expenses related to the mid-year acquisition of the former Community Shores Bank Corp. in Muskegon.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO