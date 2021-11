For the first time in 11 years, a volleyball player from the Mississippi Athletic Conference has repeated as player of the year. Pleasant Valley senior setter Kora Ruff was named the conference's most valuable player for a second straight season Wednesday. Bettendorf outside hitter Ann Miller, who went on to play at Western Illinois, was the last to do so in 2009 and 2010.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO