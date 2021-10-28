CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, KY

Betty Jean Fleming

By editor@franklinfavorite.com
Franklin Favorite
 7 days ago

Betty Jean Fleming, age 87, of Franklin, died Tuesday, October 19, 2021...

