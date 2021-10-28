CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Biden urges restraint in Sudan as death toll rises to 9

By SAMY MAGDY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJPmT_0cf7ITmh00
1 of 6

CAIRO (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden called Thursday for Sudan’s people to be allowed to protest peacefully as the number of those killed in recent demonstrations against the military coup rose to nine.

Biden’s statement was the latest from the international community urging the generals to restore the civilian-led transitional government and release those detained after their takeover earlier this week. But there were signs the military was not backing down.

The coup’s leader, a top general, fired at least six ambassadors, including the envoys to the U.S., the European Union and France, after they condemned the military’s takeover of the country, a military official said Thursday.

Their dismissal came hours before the U.N. Security Council issued its first statement on recent events in Sudan, calling for the civilian transitional government to be restored to power and for those detained during the coup to be released.

The diplomats had pledged their support for the now-deposed government of Prime Minister Abddalla Hamdok. Also fired by Gen Abdel-Fattah Buran late Wednesday were the Sudanese ambassadors to Qatar, China and the U.N. mission in Geneva, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief media. The state-run Sudan TV also reported the dismissals.

The ambassadors were fired two days after Burhan dissolved the transitional government and detained the prime minister, many government officials and political leaders in a coup condemned by the U.S. and the West. The military allowed Hamdok to return home Tuesday after international pressure for his release.

The U.N. statement released Thursday was approved by all 15 members from the council but went through several revisions, diplomats said, mainly to address objections from Russia, which did not want to “condemn” the military takeover as originally proposed in the British-drafted text - or use the word “coup.”

Burhan has said the military forces were compelled to take over because of quarrels between political parties that he claimed could lead to civil war. However, the coup also comes just weeks before Burhan would have had to hand over the leadership of the Sovereign Council, the ultimate decision-maker in Sudan, to a civilian, in a step that would reduce the military’s hold on the country. The council has military and civilian members. Hamdok’s government ran Sudan’s daily affairs.

The coup threatens to halt Sudan’s fitful transition to democracy, which began after the 2019 ouster of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in a popular uprising.

The takeover came after weeks of mounting tensions between military and civilian leaders over the course and pace of that process.

Ali bin Yahia, Sudan’s former envoy in Geneva under the transitional government, was defiant after his dismissal.

“I will spare no efforts to reverse the situation, explain facts and resist the blackout imposed by coup officials on what is happened my beloved country,” he said in video comments posted online.

Nureldin Satti, the Sudanese envoy to the U.S., said Tuesday he was working with Sudanese diplomats in Brussels, Paris, Geneva and New York to resist the coup to achieve the aims of the uprising against al-Bashir.

Activists circulated videos on social media showing mostly empty streets in the capital, with many stores except for groceries and bakeries closed on Thursday. Earlier, protesters called for a national strike to pressure the military to relinquish power.

Earlier this week, a group of over 30 Sudanese diplomats in and outside Sudan condemned the military’s takeover in a joint statement, saying that the ambassadors in Belgium, Switzerland and France had pledged their continued allegiance to the Hamdok government.

In another development, Burhan fired Adlan Ibrahim, head of the country’s Civil Aviation Authority, according to the official. Adlan’s dismissal came after flights in and out of Khartoum’s international airport were supposed to resume Wednesday after they stopped amid the confusion.

The military has also reopened some bridges that were closed earlier by protesters.

Protesters, meanwhile, took to the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman late Wednesday in continued demonstrations against the coup amid heavy security across the capital. By Thursday morning, security forces had cleared several makeshift stone barricades that protesters had set up in a few residential neighborhoods.

Hundreds of people marched on in a funeral procession on Thursday in Khartoum for one of the protesters.

One man was killed and two were seriously injured in Thursday’s protest gatherings, according to a statement by the Sudanese Doctors’ Committee. Another young man died in a Khartoum hospital late Wednesday of wounds sustained in Monday’s protests and two others who were shot in the head earlier this week died Thursday, activist Nazim Siraj said.

This raised to nine the number of protesters killed since Monday.

Al least 170 people have been wounded since the military’s takeover, according to a statement issued by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA. Most of the cases, including moderate and severe ones, are lying in Khartoum hospitals, which are battling a shortage in surgical and other medical supplies as the movement in the capital remains restricted by roadblocks, OCHA said.

Also on Thursday, the Friends of Sudan Group, which consists of several EU states as well as the U.S. and the U.N., issued a statement saying the country’s future is at risk.

“The actions of the security forces deeply jeopardize Sudan’s hard-won political, economic and legal gains made over the past two years and put Sudan’s security, stability and reintegration into the international community at risk,” read the statement issued by the alliance formed after Bashir’s ouster in 2019.

Biden also echoed the fears that the country’s economy could fall victim to the military’s designs on power.

“We believe strongly in Sudan’s economic potential and the promise of its future — if the military and those who oppose change do not hold it back,” he said in a statement.

——

Associated Press writers Noha el-Hennawy in Cairo and Edith M. Lederer in New York contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sudan's top general says he won't run for office in new govt

Sudan’s top general has promised that he won't hold a government position after planned elections in 2023, two weeks after he toppled a transitional government in a widely condemned coup.The military leader behind the takeover, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has repeatedly promised to hand over power to an elected civilian government and said he will not be a part of it. His announcement that he will not run for office does not preclude other top generals from shedding their military titles and becoming candidates. Late last month, the military dissolved the country's transitional government and detained more than 100 government...
WORLD
The Independent

Sudan forces disperse anti-coup protesters, arrest dozens

Sudan’s security forces dispersed demonstrators and rounded up more than 100 people Sunday in the capital of Khartoum in the latest crackdown on pro-democracy protesters after last month’s military coup.The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere in the country.The takeover has upended the country’s fragile planned transition to democratic rule, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.Teachers and...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Rights groups urge Sudan army to free those detained in coup

Two leading international rights groups urged Sudan’s military in a joint statement Tuesday to release government officials, activists and others detained during the army's coup last month. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International also appealed for an end to “further arbitrary arrests” and the crackdown that has been taking place on anti-coup protests. This was the first time the two groups issued a joint statement; they had each separately appealed on Sudan s military to free those arrested during and after the coup.On Oct. 25, the Sudanese military seized power, dissolving the country’s transitional government and detaining more than...
MILITARY
AFP

Sudan anti-coup protesters block streets

Sudanese anti-coup demonstrators built street barricades in and around the capital overnight Saturday following calls for civil disobedience to protest last month's military coup. "We will start by barricading the main streets to prepare for the mass civil disobedience on Sunday and Monday," it said, urging protesters to avoid confrontation with the security forces.
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Omar Al Bashir
AFP

Sudan security forces fire tear gas against anti-coup protests

Sudanese security forces on Sunday fired tear gas at multiple anti-coup rallies, with protesters in several cities joining a call for two-days of civil disobedience against last month's military takeover. Hundreds of anti-coup protesters rallied in the capital Khartoum, as well as in its twin city of Omdurman, Wad Madni to the south, and the northern city of Atbara. "The authority belongs to the people," they chanted and "no, no to military rule" as they demanded a "civilian government". Nationwide anti-coup protests have occurred since the October 25 power grab by the army, but have been met by a deadly crackdown.
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN envoy urges Sudan paramilitary leader to show restraint

The U.N. special envoy for Sudan met with the powerful leader of a Sudanese paramilitary force, urging him to allow peaceful protests Saturday and avoid confrontation in the wake of a military coup earlier this week.Pro-democracy activist groups have called for “million-person” marches across the country Saturday to press demands for re-instating a deposed transitional government and releasing senior political figures from detention. The takeover threatens to derail Sudan's fragile Western-backed transition to democracy which got under way two years ago, after the ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir The U.N. envoy, Volker Perthes, met late Friday with Gen....
UNITED NATIONS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Urges Sudan Junta to Free Detainees, Restore Civilian Rule

U.S. President Joe Biden has added his voice to those demanding restoration of Sudan's transitional government, which was overthrown by the Sudanese military earlier this week. In a statement released by the White House, Biden noted the African Union, European Union, Arab League and other world organizations have condemned the...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Military Coup#Ap#The European Union#The U N Security Council#Sudanese#U N#Sudan Tv#British
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Qatar
Country
China
The Atlantic

The World Is Fed Up With China’s Belligerence

In Chinese-speaking communities beyond the reach of Beijing’s censorship regime, the song “Fragile” has been an unexpected hit. With more than 26 million views on YouTube since dropping in mid-October, the satirical love song to Chinese nationalism has topped the site’s charts for Taiwan and Hong Kong, its lyrics mocking Chinese Communist Party rhetoric about Taiwan while also taking aim at Xi Jinping and Chinese censors.
ENTERTAINMENT
Reuters

Taiwan says China can blockade its key harbours, warns of 'grave' threat

TAIPEI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China's armed forces are capable of blockading Taiwan's key harbours and airports, the island's defence ministry said on Tuesday, offering its latest assessment of what it describes as a "grave" military threat posed by its giant neighbour. China has never renounced the use of force...
CHINA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

643K+
Followers
343K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy