Noodle the pug's 'Bones or No Bones' routine decides what kind of day millions of people will have

By By Megan Marples
actionnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne small pug is influencing how millions of people live their lives with his adorable morning routine. Meet Noodle, a 13-year-old rescue dog whose owner, Jonathan Graziano, records and posts waking his pug up nearly every morning on TikTok. Graziano, a social media manager in New York City, sits...

www.actionnewsnow.com

