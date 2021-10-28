Robots, fun take over at Farmin Stidwell

The Volunteer Trail Steward (VTS) program started 11 years ago on the Hammond Trail and has since expanded to have a presence at nine locations. In the year ending in July, 754 community members contributed more than 3,600 hours to maintaining, removing graffiti and invasive species, collecting trash, and improving trails through the VTS program. This October, the Humboldt Trails Council Board of Directors attended six workdays and distributed breakfast burritos, fruit, coffee, and pastries to the volunteers. In addition, people like Supervisor Steve Madrone, Eureka Mayor Susan Seeman, and Arcata’s Director of Environmental Services Emily Sinkhorn came to express their appreciation for the work of the VTS program.

EUREKA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO