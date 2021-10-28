CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Dorit Reveals Who Pays for "Every Single Piece" of Designer Clothing in Her Closet

By Abby Feiner
bravotv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are well aware, Dorit Kemsley has a passion for high-end clothing, and on Part 3 the show's Season 11 reunion, she explained exactly how her designer duds are paid for. "Dorit, when you come out with these outfits, do you buy...

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Kyle Richards Reveals Where She Stands with Erika Jayne After Reunion

Kyle said she knew Erika was going to be "upset" when she saw Mauricio and PK laughing about her husband Tom. Kyle Richards revealed where she stands with Erika Jayne after they wrapped the reunion episodes for this season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." During her guest appearance...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garcelle Beauvais
Person
Andy Cohen
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards Looked So Chic at Paris Hilton's Bridal Shower

Paris Hilton's enchanting bridal shower had incredible decor, decadent treats, and some seriously up-leveled champagne service. It also had great style, as evidenced by Paris' mother Kathy Hilton and aunt Kyle Richards. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sisters wore floaty, whimsical cocktail dresses to the afternoon event at Kathy's...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Fashion#Designer Clothing#Designer Clothes
Hello Magazine

Lisa Rinna looks unbelievable in a wedding gown in epic throwback

Lisa Rinna left many fans with hearts in their eyes with her new social media post of herself during one of the peaks of her career. The actress shared a picture of a magazine cover from 1995, specifically Soap Opera Magazine, as she posed alongside Robert Kelker-Kelly. The two were...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice's Polished Work Outfit Is Perfect for Fall

On the weekends, Gia Giudice relaxes in crop tops, patterned pants, and — when the occasion calls for it — chic party dresses or cute bikinis. But on weekdays, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter focuses on putting together suited-for-work ensembles. And as usual, she nails it. In an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVShowsAce

Lisa Rinna Fires Back At Cheating Rumors About Husband Harry Hamlin

RHOBH fans want Lisa Rinna to mention it all. As TV Shows Ace previously reported, Rinna and her co-star Dorit Kemsley have been dubbed as “bullies” and “Karens” for their views on race at the reunion. Part one of the explosive four-part reunion premiered on Wednesday night. A preview of the first episode leaked online, which went viral on social media.
TV SHOWS
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Reacts to Candiace Dillard Bassett Saying She's "No Longer the Twitter Disaster"

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Andy Cohen can sometimes throw a little shade when hosting Bravo reunions. But at The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 reunion, he was pretty clear in his criticism of Candiace Dillard Bassett's social media activity. "You are a disaster on Twitter," Andy told Candiace, to which she simply replied, "Thank you."
TV & VIDEOS
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
bravotv.com

Lisa Rinna's Halloween Costume Pays Tribute to an Iconic Moment in Bravo History

Lisa Rinna has had many a memorable moment during her six seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But one of her most classic scenes centers on a plush blue bunny. In case you need a refresher, during the Season 7 reunion, Kim Richards gave Lisa back the baby gift that Lisa had sent to Kim's grandson (that'd be the bunny). "It didn't feel like it had good energy; I'm sorry," Kim said back then. At the time, Lisa cried at the slight. But these days, she's all smiles around anything with a cottontail.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Lala Kent Reveals Something "TMI" About Her Relationship with Randall Emmett

Lala Kent has been loving life as a new mom, as the Vanderpump Rules cast member and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, welcomed their daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, earlier this year. Both mother and father have shared many first-time family moments since their baby’s birth in March, including Ocean's first time on a plane and Lala's unexpected experiences with breastfeeding.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Lisa Rinna Claims Denise Richards Tried Hooking Up With ‘RHOC’ Stars After BravoCon

Lisa Rinna revealed some fresh tea on Denise Richards in a new Bravo tell-all, claiming her former ‘RHOBH’ co-star was up to even more than viewers saw during season 10. In the latest Real Housewives-themed book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It by Dave Quinn, new claims have set off another wave of drama. In the book, Lisa Rinna, 58, shared some new information about her former co-star, Denise Richards, 50, who was infamously embroiled in a sex scandal with Brandi Glanville, 48, last season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. According to Lisa, there’s more scandal to be shared, as she claimed in the book that Denise allegedly propositioned women from The Real Housewives of Orange County after BravoCon in 2019.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy