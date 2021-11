The finalists in the National Scholastic Press Association’s Photo of the Year competition for 2021 have been announced and Maize High’s senior Laney Turner has been nominated as an NSPA finalist for one of the best sports feature photos throughout the country. Maize South senior Lanie Wolf has also been nominated as one of the 10 finalists in the country for the Broadcast journalist of the year award.

MAIZE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO