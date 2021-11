Finishing off enemies is already hard enough in Apex Legends but a new invincibility bug is making it impossible to kill any downed player who is being revived by a squadmate. Season 10 of Apex was filled with its fair share of bugs – from allowing Valkyrie to infinitely terrorize enemies with her rockets, to loud music randomly ruining the game’s audio — and it seems like the BR still isn’t out of the woods just yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO