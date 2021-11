A perfect day of surfing in the southwest of France. We always say here in Hossegor the Quik Pro France is always lucky with the conditions, that every year the best swell arrives for this special event but not this year. It was a handful of local crew and traveling pro’s who stayed after the comp to really taste what Hossegor has to offer. Just a fews days following, the stars aligned with perfect waves on a perfect sand bank, neatly groomed by a light offshore wind. Two days of classic Lande” pumping conditions what we all dream of.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO