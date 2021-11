Ahead of their long-awaited repatriation to Benin, 26 looted objects will go on view for one last time at Paris’s Musée du Quai Branly before departing France for good. The five-day special presentation opens on Tuesday and comes ahead of a planned return set for early November. The objects were stolen from the Kingdom of Dahomey in 1892 by members of the French military. Over the past few years, French politicians have been embroiled in an intense debate over what it would mean to return the objects and whether they should be considered a part of France’s heritage. In 2020, French senators unanimously voted to...

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO