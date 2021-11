Boss Bruno Lage believes patience is a virtue after in-form Wolves maintained their recent rise.Raul Jimenez’s first strike at Molineux since returning from a fractured skull and Max Kilman’s maiden Wolves goal earned a 2-1 win over Everton on Monday.Alex Iwobi’s second-half consolation could not stop the hosts from going seventh in the Premier League after a fourth win in five games.They lost their opening three matches of the season without scoring but Lage, who replaced Nuno Espirito Santo in the summer, always had faith.He said: “At the beginning we played three games with good performances but no points and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO