As we approach the English Premier League season’s quarter mark, some teams have already witnessed an entire season’s worth of drama. As the usual suspects begin to take their familiar spots near the summit, there is one conspicuous absentee. Arsenal, who started the season with a franchise-worst start in history by losing its first three games, has been absent from the upper echelon all season. Now the Gunners are unbeaten in five and have clawed themselves back into striking distance of the top four. They face a short rest week as they play early on Friday when they host fellow mid-table residers Aston Villa. We kick off the EPL Betting breakfast early this week for this rare Friday match, but you can check all the weekend odds for the EPL at FanDuel Sportsbook.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO