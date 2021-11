Does your child love reading and writing? Do they have a knack for music? When they tell a story, do they tend to use their whole body to describe what happened? Are they drawn to groups, or do they prefer to work alone? These traits can give a clue about your child’s learning style. A learning style is the method a person uses to learn and should be used to maximize learning. It’s important for parents to understand their child’s learning style, so that they can help them find study methods, environments, and activities that help them learn best.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO