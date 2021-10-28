Norma Selsor

(CNN) — The Biden administration announced Thursday that its vaccine rules applying to private businesses with 100 or more employees, certain health care workers and federal contractors will take effect January 4. The rules stipulate that employees that fall into those groups will need to have received the necessary shots...
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system before he slammed into another car, killing that driver, officials said Wednesday. Ruggs was in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace during his first appearance...
WASHINGTON— A federal judge appeared unwilling Thursday to block the release of scores of White House documents from the National Archives sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump sued the committee and the National Archives, seeking to stop the...
PHOENIX (AP) — The NBA is launching an investigation into the Phoenix Suns following a strongly denied report published Thursday that says owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure in charge of the franchise. "The allegations contained in today's ESPN article...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The trial hasn’t even started and yet issues of race are dominating the case in which three white men are charged with murder for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year-old Black man’s slaying has become part of the broader reckoning on racial injustice in the...
The Supreme Court heard arguments on Wednesday on a challenge to New York's concealed carry law. It is the first major gun case to be reviewed by the Court in over a decade, and a ruling could open the door to more guns being carried in large cities. Jan Crawford reports.
Comments / 0