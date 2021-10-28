CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

2 Bedroom Home in High Point - $70,000

Winston-Salem Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttention Investors looking for your next flip look no...

journalnow.com

The Independent

Tiny house in wealthy Boston suburb sells for $315,000

A tiny home in a wealthy Boston suburb has sold after about a month on the market, albeit for far less than the original asking price of almost $450,000.The roughly 250-square-foot (23-square-meter) home in Newton sold on Monday for $315,000, according to Coldwell Banker Realty's Hans Brings Results agency.The home, on a 0.06-acre lot (0.02 hectares), went on the market in late September.The house built in 1970 is described as an “adorable tiny studio home ... featuring completely open living space," with a loft and “ready to finish basement," and recent renovations including a new bathroom and electrical upgrades.Several unusual homes in the Boston area's hot real estate market have sold for high prices in the past several months. Boston's famous 10-foot-wide Skinny House sold in September for $1.25 million, and a home gutted by fire in Melrose sold for nearly $400,000. Read More Mother shows off third-biggest newborn baby in UKPossessions of man behind ice bucket challenge up for saleAfter 196 years, college grants tenure to a Black professor
REAL ESTATE
Winston-Salem Journal

Winston-Salem Baymont property sells for $3.2 million

The Baymont by Wyndham hotel property in Winston-Salem has been purchased for $3.2 million by a Winston-Salem hospitality group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday. The 1.93-acre property at 200 Mercantile Drive contains 88 rooms across 46,105 square feet. The buyer is Samdeep Hospitality Group LLC....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-Salem storage facility sold for $11 million

A 107,754-square-foot storage facility in Winston-Salem has been sold for $11.02 million to a Salt Lake City, Utah, real-estate investment trust, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday. The 4.54-acre property is at 2080 Old Lexington Road. The buyer is Extra Space Properties Two LLC, which shares...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-Salem Journal

HanesTowne retail sites sell for combined $3.18 million

Two retail properties in the HanesTowne shopping center off Stratford Road have been sold for a combined $3.18 million to a Cary real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday. The purchased property contains: a 1.06-acre tract at 285 Harvey St. that contains a 4,254-square-foot PDQ...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Winston-Salem Journal

Poindexter Lumber agrees to sale to family-owned business

Poindexter Lumber Co., a long-time family-owned business in Clemmons, said Tuesday it has agreed to be sold to Talbert Building Supply of Roxboro. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The companies expect the deal to close by Nov. 15. Poindexter has been in business for 95 years. It is being operated by third- and fourth-generation members of the family.
CLEMMONS, NC
thekatynews.com

6 of the Most Important Repairs to Make to Increase Home Value

To increase the value of your home you often need to include some minor and major repairs that bear significant importance in the world of the home market. But there are things you should pay more attention to and invest more money in. Once you take a step in this profitable object, you need to have an insightful observant eye and consider all the paths that lead to bringing your home value to a higher level. What is it that increases its salability potential and brings huge changes? In parallel, what repairs that bear this potential are the most important, and how to keep up with the costs of those repairs? Find answers to these questions through 6 of the most important repairs you will need to achieve a jump in houses’ value.
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

The interior trends that could boost the value of your home by £300,000

Millions of us invested in our homes during lockdown, and according to recent research, how we decorate and renovate can have a knock-on effect on the value of our property. According to The Advisory, a simple interior redecoration can add 5–10% to the value of your home, with remodels fetching even more. RW4Y have looked at five of the biggest interior design trends we can expect to see in 2022, along with how much value they could add to your property.
INTERIOR DESIGN
pasadenavoice.com

Planning A Bathroom Renovation? Consider This

Planning a bathroom renovation can easily become overwhelming and also leave you over budget. A new bathroom is still one of the best investments you can make when it comes to home remodeling. Not only do you get the added value to your home, but you also get to use and enjoy the benefits of a newer and modernized bathroom. Here are a few things for you to consider while planning your next bathroom renovation.
INTERIOR DESIGN

