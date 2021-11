XAU/USD has dropped under support just above $1770 following a strong ADP report. Focus now turns to the Fed announcement, where the bank will unveil its QE taper plans. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have been dropping in recent trade and have recently dropped under a key area of support in the form of last week’s low at just above $1770. As things stand, XAU/USD is trading slightly under $1770 with losses of more than 1.0%. FX and bond markets are not on the move, rather, the DXY not moving much and is just above 94.00, while 10-year nominal and real yields are not moving much in the respective 1.55% and -1.0% areas, so the recent drop is not being driven by cross-asset correlations.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO