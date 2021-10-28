CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Donald Trump Jr sells T-shirts calling Dr Fauci a ‘puppy killer’ after outrage over Alec Baldwin merchandise

By Sravasti Dasgupta
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCGE7_0cf6T82d00

After selling merchandise that mocked actor Alec Baldwin , Donald Trump Jr has begun to focus on products that call America’s top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci a “puppy killer.”

In a series of photos on his Instagram stories, the former US president’s son advertised merchandise that accuses the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), of lying and killing puppies .

One of the posts on his Instagram stories advertised T-shirts and hoodies with captions such as: “Fauci lied, puppies died” and “Fauci kills puppies”. The story also contained a link to his website, where the merchandise is being sold for $27.99 (£20.34).

Mr Trump also shared a photo where Dr Fauci’s face had been superimposed on a poster of Cruella de Vil from the movie 101 Dalmatians . The photo replaced the Dalmatians with Beagles and said: “Dr Anthony Fauci, 101 Beagles”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mhBwR_0cf6T82d00

In another story, Mr Trump referred to Dr Fauci as a “clown” who “no one listens to anyway.”

These posts came just two days after Mr Trump advertised merchandise mocking actor Alec Baldwin , who fired a prop gun, accidentally shooting a cinematographer to death on the sets of his movie in New Mexico on 21 October.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OskB4_0cf6T82d00

Baldwin discharged the gun, that he believed to be unloaded, at Bonanza Creek Ranch, while filming the Western Rust. Halyna Hutchins, the movie’s director of photography, was fatally injured in the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LuKYi_0cf6T82d00

Mr Trump’s takedown of Dr Fauci comes in the wake of an investigation led by conservative group White Coat Waste , which highlights instances of cruelty towards animals in federally-funded research.

The investigation by the group, which calls for a ban on all animal testing, cited public documents as well as those obtained through Freedom of Information Act queries, and revealed that the US government funded a series of tests on beagle puppies over the course of several years.

The investigation said that in some cases, these puppies were sedated, had their vocal cords removed, and their heads were put inside cages to be bitten by parasite-carrying sand flies.

In a lengthy statement to The Independent , the NIAID said that the images of sedated puppies in cages were not from research linked to the agency. It added that the investigation had “mistakenly cited support from NIAID” when it was first published in July.

On Monday, a group of bipartisan lawmakers wrote a letter to Dr Fauci and the agency seeking answers on canine testing and research funding.

Dr Fauci has also been at the centre of a conspiracy theory that he had conducted research aimed at scaring monkeys . The National Institute of Mental Health clarified on Wednesday that they were behind the research and neither Dr Fauci nor the NIAID were involved.

Right-wingers have jumped onto these issues to attack Dr Fauci, who has irked conservatives in the last year-and-a-half over his mask mandates during the pandemic and by advocating for vaccines.

Related
The Independent

Alec Baldwin protects tweets after retweeting post denying complaints of lax safety on Rust set

Alec Baldwin has restricted access to his tweets after sharing posts and articles about the recent shooting on the set of Rust. At the time of writing, the contents of Baldwin’s Twitter account — nominally belonging to the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation — were protected from all users except approved followers. It has been reported that the 63-year-old changed the privacy setting on Tuesday (2 November) right after Baldwin shared a post from Rust crew member Terese Magpale Davis, denying allegations that the set of Rust had “unsafe, chaotic” conditions. The 30 Rock actor simply captioned the post:...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Alec Baldwin
Ok Magazine

'RHOC' Alum Kelly Dodd & Husband Rick Leventhal Defend Themselves After Sparking Outrage With Insensitive Alec Baldwin-Inspired Costume

Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal are facing major backlash after making light of the tragic accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin on set of Rust. Leventhal, 61, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 31, to share a photo of the couple posing in their Halloween costumes. In the shots, the former FOX reporter dressed up in Western garb while toting a gun — a shocking nod to Baldwin, who was portraying an outlaw in the Western film when he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with what he believed to be a prop gun on October 21.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Entertainment
POTUS
Politics
U.S. Politics
Allergy
Instagram
Celebrities
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
WTHI

Hear the 911 call moments after Alec Baldwin fired prop gun

An assistant director handed Alec Baldwin a prop firearm and yelled "cold gun" before the actor fired the weapon, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, according to a court document. The "cold gun" remark was meant to indicate that the weapon did not have live rounds, according...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal Explains Deleting Photos Of Himself Dressed As Alec Baldwin With A Gun

We all know by now that Kelly Dodd doesn’t avoid controversy. As if her time on Real Housewives of Orange County wasn’t enough evidence, she is completely unhinged on social media. And after her firing, it just got worse. Hard to believe a housewife could be so openly cruel when it came to things like the pandemic. […] The post Kelly Dodd’s Husband Rick Leventhal Explains Deleting Photos Of Himself Dressed As Alec Baldwin With A Gun appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Trumps mock Biden over Virginia result and boast they’ll reclaim White House in 2024

Donald Trump and his camp have taken credit for the victory of Republican party candidate Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race.In a statement on Tuesday, the former president said he would like to thank his “base” for coming out and voting for the candidate.“The MAGA movement is bigger and stronger than before,” he said, hinting at a possible rerun for the 2024 presidential elections.In a separate statement gloating over the big night, Mr Trump said he didn’t even have to rally for first-time candidate Mr Youngkin because Democrat candidate Terry McAuliffe tied down his competitor to the former president.“It...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

