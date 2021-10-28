CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alec Baldwin shares article saying assistant director should have checked weapon in Rust shooting

By Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXKrm_0cf6T5OS00

Alec Baldwin on Wednesday retweeted an article on the fatal shooting on the set of Rust that claimed an assistant director told investigators he should have inspected the gun he handed to the actor more closely.

A New York Times article cited an affidavit that said Dave Halls, an assistant director on the film, told a detective that he should have inspected each round in each chamber of a gun he had handed to Mr Baldwin.

He had declared the gun to be “cold,” referring to an industry term that means that the weapon is not loaded with ammunition.

Earlier the 63-year-old actor had retweeted a Variety article, citing the affidavit, that said he was told the gun he was handed was safe.

Mr Baldwin last Thursday fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun on the Rust set.

Mr Halls told the police that when Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed “showed him” the gun later used by Mr Baldwin “before continuing rehearsal, he could only remember seeing three rounds”.

When asked about safety procedures, Mr Halls said: “I check the barrel for obstructions, most of the time there’s no live fire".

Mr Baldwin fired a single bullet that killed Hutchins and lodged itself in Mr Souza’s shoulder, Santa Fe County sheriff Adan Mendoza said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The actor, according to the police, had fired a single round from a .45 Lee handgun.

“The actual lead projectile fired was recovered from the shoulder of Mr Souza. The projectile was recovered and medical personnel where he was being treated, turned over to the sheriff’s office as evidence,” Mr Mendoza said.

So far, investigating officers have not ruled out the option of bringing charges against anyone.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the actor said in a statement after the incident.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he added.

Comments / 2

Related
insideedition.com

Woman Who Accidentally Ran Over Boy 44 Years Ago Says Alec Baldwin Is 'On a Journey' After Fatal Shooting

Maryann Gray is living with the shame and guilt of accidentally killing someone, just like Alec Baldwin. In 1977, Gray was driving down a narrow country road outside Oxford, Ohio, going the speed limit of 45 miles per hour. All of a sudden, she says she saw a pale flash and felt a bump. She had hit and killed an 8-year-old boy named Brian, who ran into the street to get the mail.
OXFORD, OH
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
People

Rust Gaffer Says He Held Halyna Hutchins 'While She Was Dying,' Blames Her Death on 'Negligence'

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' colleague on the set of Rust is revealing his account of the tragic shooting that took her life last week. Serge Svetnoy, who served as the electrician on the set of the Alec Baldwin movie, wrote in an emotional Facebook post that he was standing next to Halyna, 42, when she was shot and killed by Baldwin on the set of the film on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
nickiswift.com

What Were Alec Baldwin's First Words After He Fired A Prop Gun That Killed Someone?

The world is in shock after actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of "Rust" with a prop gun. The incident occurred in New Mexico, where the film was being shot, per CNN. Hutchins was immediately transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Director Souza is undergoing medical assistance at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland Blasts Candace Owens: "Hateful, Cancerous Human"

The shooting on the set of Rust last week has been the non-stop talk of the industry as people attempt to piece together how such a brazen act of negligence could occur. We previously reported on Alec Baldwin firing a prop weapon on the set of his western film while on location in New Mexico. Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, was fatally wounded. Director Joel Souza was shot but survived his injuries.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times
New York Post

Alec Baldwin seen at New Mexico hotel with Halyna Hutchins’ husband, son

SANTA FE, N.M. — A “beaten” Alec Baldwin was seen hugging the husband and son of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at a New Mexico hotel Saturday morning, days after he tragically killed the crew member with a prop gun on the set of his Western drama, “Rust,” exclusive photos obtained by The Post show.
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Reacts To Fatal Shooting: ‘Wishing I Could Hug My Dad’

Ireland Baldwin posted a supportive message for dad Alec after the tragic accident that involved the fatal shooting of his DP Halnya Hutchins. Ireland Baldwin, 25, took to Instagram to post a message after dad Alec Baldwin, 63, “discharged” a prop gun that killed his Director of Photography. “My love and support go to Halnya Hutchins‘ family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza,” Ireland penned via IG story on Friday, Oct. 22, also mentioning the injured director of Rust. “And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today,” Alec’s daughter concluded in her brief statement.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Rust' Assistant Director David Halls Breaks His Silence After Reports Surface He & Alec Baldwin Are 'Focus' Of Investigation In Halyna Hutchins' Death

The assistant director of Alec Baldwin's Rust, David Halls, has spoken out following the tragic shooting incident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Article continues below advertisement. Halls — who allegedly handed the actor the mistakenly loaded gun — gave a statement to the New York...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

316K+
Followers
129K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy