Alec Baldwin shares article saying assistant director should have checked weapon in Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin on Wednesday retweeted an article on the fatal shooting on the set of Rust that claimed an assistant director told investigators he should have inspected the gun he handed to the actor more closely.

A New York Times article cited an affidavit that said Dave Halls, an assistant director on the film, told a detective that he should have inspected each round in each chamber of a gun he had handed to Mr Baldwin.

He had declared the gun to be “cold,” referring to an industry term that means that the weapon is not loaded with ammunition.

Earlier the 63-year-old actor had retweeted a Variety article, citing the affidavit, that said he was told the gun he was handed was safe.

Mr Baldwin last Thursday fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with a prop gun on the Rust set.

Mr Halls told the police that when Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed “showed him” the gun later used by Mr Baldwin “before continuing rehearsal, he could only remember seeing three rounds”.

When asked about safety procedures, Mr Halls said: “I check the barrel for obstructions, most of the time there’s no live fire".

Mr Baldwin fired a single bullet that killed Hutchins and lodged itself in Mr Souza’s shoulder, Santa Fe County sheriff Adan Mendoza said at a press conference on Wednesday.

The actor, according to the police, had fired a single round from a .45 Lee handgun.

“The actual lead projectile fired was recovered from the shoulder of Mr Souza. The projectile was recovered and medical personnel where he was being treated, turned over to the sheriff’s office as evidence,” Mr Mendoza said.

So far, investigating officers have not ruled out the option of bringing charges against anyone.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” the actor said in a statement after the incident.

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he added.