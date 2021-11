Recently North Branch Water & Light made the decision to wind down the utility and transferred all water management to the city of North Branch Public Works Department. My number one goal has been and continues to be to increase efficiencies of the water department with my ultimate goal with reducing our water rates. We listened to the concerns of citizens that water rates are high. The facts show from a study commissioned by the city’s EDA that the water rates are high. I have been working over the past two months to increase efficiencies of the water department in order find ways to reduce water rates. This list of efficiencies and outcomes include:

NORTH BRANCH, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO