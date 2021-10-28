The Groaning Apple Barrel

At this point in time, your state probably contains at least one Cracker Barrel. According to Web Scrape, 45 out of 50 states claim at least one of these restaurants, but that doesn't mean you don't have to do some serious travelling to get your fix of old-fashioned comfort food. If you have found yourself in Los Angeles craving some of this iconic Southern cuisine, you now no longer have to book it across the state to get some country-fried steak or biscuits and gravy. According to KIIS FM, a Cracker Barrel Kitchen has opened up in Hollywood that plans to dish out meals from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO