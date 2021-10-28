CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN urges Britain to pay compensation to tribes forced off land for PG Tips

By Tom Collins
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UN body has urged Britain to pay “economic compensation” to Kenyan tribes that were forced off their land during the colonial period to make way for tea plantations, where plants were grown for PG Tips. The recommendations are an escalation in the long-running campaign by the Kipsigi and...

