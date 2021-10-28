UN urges Britain to pay compensation to tribes forced off land for PG Tips

Our entire national debate is dominated at the moment by the COP26 jamboree. Visiting dignitaries have been flying in and out of Glasgow in private jets without a trace of irony expecting everybody to give them their undivided attention. But the fact is that there have been other dramatic things going on this week which have received less coverage. In recent days the number of illegal immigrants who have crossed the Channel in 2021 in search of a new life on our shores has passed the 20,000 mark. To be clear: this is the official number of people who have been logged by the authorities. Because some arrivals simply disappear, the true number is actually higher.

