The Bitcoin market pulled back just a bit on Friday but found the $60,000 level to be supportive enough to keep the momentum to the upside. As you can see on the chart, I have drawn a bullish flag, and it is worth noting that a move to the upside could mean that Bitcoin could go as high as $85,000 over the longer term. Granted, that is a longer-term call, but it certainly looks as if the market is trying to build up the momentum to do something like that. The $60,000 level has offered quite a bit of interest in both directions, so now it should be the next support level from a longer-term standpoint.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO