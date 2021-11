PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parking wars. A new plan could drive up what you pay for parking in the City of Philadelphia. One councilmember is trying to find a way to curb the congestion in the city. Some agree with him, others not so much. Brake lights, bumper-to-bumper traffic and no open spots. It’s no secret parking in the city is a pain. “We’re trying to reduce the congestion on the streets,” Philadelphia Councilmember Mark Squilla said. Squilla is hoping to offer some relief. Squilla’s proposing dynamic priced parking, which means rates would be based on the parking demand in the city. “When there is less...

