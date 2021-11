With hunting season already in swing and rifle season starting next month, outdoor recreation will be a little more dangerous. Michigan has an abundance of outdoor recreation areas and hiking trails, but many of them are either adjacent to hunting areas or allow hunting within the parks or trails. Many state parks allow hunting on their premises, however there are some that don’t. For a complete map of which parks allow these different activities, visit the Mi-HUNT map.

HOBBIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO