Is Your Child Equipped to Succeed in Their Classes?

Speak with Your Child; Often, children are often left out of the conversation of their educational planning. They are seen as a third-party participant when, in fact, they are a participant! Understanding their challenges, listening to them without judgement, and asking them what they need is a powerful way to get a full picture of their strengths and challenges. They also are more likely to talk ‘with’ you than ‘at’ you. Many families can accomplish this by taking advantage of those times when everyone is catching their breath like in the car or at the dinner table. This is a great opportunity for parents to ask probing questions where children can share the happenings in their lives. Many life skills are learned through this type of conversation such as effective communication, empathy, compassion, problem-solving, and advocating for oneself.

KIDS ・ 10 DAYS AGO