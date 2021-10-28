CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did Sierah Joughin's killer have more victims?

WTOL-TV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA WTOL 11 investigation into one of our...

www.wtol.com

Derrick

DNA match IDs Alaska serial killer's victim after 37 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A woman known for 37 years only as Horseshoe Harriet, one of dozen or so victims of a notorious Alaska serial killer, has been identified through genetic genealogy and a DNA match, authorities said Friday. The victim was identified Friday as Robin Pelkey, who was 19...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

After nearly 40 years, victim of serial killer Robert Hanson identified

Authorities have identified the remains of a young woman murdered nearly 40 years ago by notorious serial killer Robert Hansen. The victim, publicly identified Friday as 19-year-old Robin Pelkey, was reportedly living in Anchorage in the early 1980s when Hansen was active, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation (ABI) Cold Case Investigation Unit (CCIU) said. Pelskey was previously identified only as “Horseshoe Harriet” after her remains were found near Horseshoe Lake in Palmer in April 1984.
Chronicle

Road Rage Victim's Final Phone Call Helped ID His Suspected Tri-Cities Killer

The murder trial for a Kennewick man accused of killing a driver in an Oregon road rage incident has been delayed. Jaime Ubay-Farfan, 25, is charged in Umatilla County with second-degree murder for the shooting death of a Hood River man. He's accused of killing Tracey Scott Medows near Interstate...
ABC 15 News

Another victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy identified

Authorities say a North Carolina man who moved to Chicago was one of the victims of John Wayne Gacy, who was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys in the 1970s. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said at a news conference Monday that Francis Wayne Alexander would have been 21 or 22 years old when Gacy killed him sometime between early 1976 and early 1977.
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
CrimeOnline

Dad Didn’t Protect Son From Fatal Beating That Made ‘Small Intestine Explode.’ He’s Now Facing Decades in Prison.

A Virginia father who failed to protect his 4-year-old boy from a 2018 fatal beating has been found guilty of numerous charges that could land him in prison for years. According to The Virginian-Pilot, a Norfolk jury found Hank Larkin Smith Jr. guilty last week of homicide and three felony child abuse counts. Smith’s stepson, Robert “Robbie” Bolsinger-Hartshorn, who was 14 at the time of the incident, is accused of killing 4-year-old Larkin Carr while his mother, Catherine Louise Seals, and Smith weren’t at home.
epicstream.com

Brian Laundrie Shock: Gabby Petito's Fiance Still Alive? Source Claims 'He Could Fake His Death'

Here are some new theories on the Brian Laundrie case. The investigations on the Gabby Petito-Brian Laundrie case continue days after the FBI found the remains of the murdered blogger’s fiancé near a Florida nature preserve. The case garnered so much attention and condemnation to news organizations for not covering similar cases involving people of color.
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
NBC Washington

‘Senseless': Man Arrested After Brutal Beating of 80-Year-Old Maryland Woman

Prince George’s County police arrested a man accused of attacking an 80-year-old Salvadoran woman as she made her way to church with her family. Police responded to the 3300 block of Toledo Terrace in Chillum, Maryland, on Oct. 24 after a man approached the victim while she was in the passenger seat of her niece's car and hit her several times in the face.
