Real Estate

Housing boom tempts ANZ to lower risk controls

By Reuters
 7 days ago
MELBOURNE, Oct 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A red-hot property market is the wrong time to remove safeguards. Yet ANZ (ANZ.AX), Australia’s fourth-largest bank, is at risk of doing just that. The $60 billion lender’s mortgage book fell slightly in the six months to the end of September even though house prices have rocketed some 20% in the past year and sale listings have jumped almost a third in recent weeks. The problem, explained boss Shayne Elliott, stems from a decision a few years back to process all mortgage applications from third-party brokers by hand.

That was probably a smart move, considering the role brokered loans around the world played in the 2008 financial crisis. Automation also enabled poor practices like robosigning. Now Elliott is getting the machines in to help speed up parts of the procedure. That may help win back some market share – Elliott says the bank has doubled its processing capacity and aims to double it again. But if speed comes at the expense of soundness, expect another U-turn. (By Antony Currie)

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day.

