Khloe Kardashian: You don’t need a man to enjoy Valentine’s Day

By Celebretainment
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t “need a man to enjoy Valentine’s Day”.

The 34-year-old reality TV star - who has nine-month-old daughter True with NBA player Tristan Thompson - downplayed the importance of being in a relationship on Valentine’s Day during a cosmetics launch alongside her good friend Malika Haqq.

Speaking about her close bond with Malika, Khloe - who has been dating Tristan since 2016 - explained: “I think a lot of best friends can relate, especially when someone is going through a break-up or whatever.

“People always make this huge emphasis on Valentine’s Day, but you have each other.”

Khloe - who was previously married to Lamar Odom - insisted she can happily enjoy Valentine’s Day without having a man alongside her.

She told E! News: “You don’t always need a man to enjoy Valentine’s Day.”

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Khloe and Tristan won’t get engaged “any time soon”.

Sources claimed they won’t be progressing their relationship to the next level in the near future because they want to focus on their daughter.

A source said: “Khloe and Tristan are really focused on doing what’s best for True. They are not going to get engaged anytime soon. The focus right now is on whatever is best for True.”

Tristan is reportedly trying to regain the trust of the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star after he was accused of flirting with other women just days before True’s birth.

The insider shared: “Tristan is trying everything he can to regain her trust, but Khloe is spending more time in LA because True has so many family members and such a support system there.”

