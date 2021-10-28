CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland-Cliffs reports record third-quarter 2021 results

 7 days ago

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. recently reported third-quarter results for the period ended Sept. 30. Third-quarter 2021 consolidated revenues were $6.0 billion, compared to the prior-year third-quarter revenues of $1.6 billion. For the third...

