CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Head of Army ‘appalled’ at claims British soldiers were involved in Kenya murder

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O4CoP_0cf6Dxxj00

The head of the Army has said he is “appalled” by claims British soldiers were involved in the killing of a Kenyan woman whose body was found in a septic tank.

The body of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru was found at the Lions Court Hotel in the town of Nanyuki, close to the Batuk (British Army Training Unit Kenya) camp, two months after she disappeared in March 2012.

The Sunday Times has reported a soldier accused of the murder has been named by his comrades after he allegedly confessed to the killing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evGF6_0cf6Dxxj00
Chief of the General Staff, General Mark Carleton-Smith (PA) (PA Wire)

In a statement, the Army’s General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith wrote: “I am sure you are all as appalled as I am at the recent allegations surrounding the murder of Agnes Wanjiru in Nanyuki, Kenya, in 2012.”

“I want you to know I am determined we support the appropriate authorities to establish the facts of the issue as quickly as possible.”

The Sunday Times said another soldier reported the killing to senior officers at the time – but no action was taken, prompting Labour to call on the Government to investigate any possible “cover-up”.

A defence source told the PA news agency: “The Defence Secretary has been impatient with the pace of this, and has directed full co-operation.

“He has worked with the military police and Kenyans to ensure their investigation is not impeded.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK 'cooperating' with Kenya murder inquiry: officials

The British High Commission in Nairobi on Sunday said it was "fully cooperating" with a police investigation into the 2012 murder of a Kenyan woman last seen with a British soldier. The woman, 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru, was found dead in central Kenya nine years ago. She had reportedly been at a hotel in the central Kenyan town of Nanyuki with soldiers from a nearby British army base. The Sunday Times reported that a British soldier confessed on the evening to killing Wanjiru, and showed comrades where he dumped the young mother's body in a septic tank behind the hotel. The crime was reported but dismissed by military officials, said soldiers quoted by the newspaper, who claimed the accused's identity was an open secret but he was never questioned and eventually returned home.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Soldiers#Military Police#Murder#The Lions Court Hotel#Nanyuki#The Sunday Times#Labour#Kenyans
BBC

Agnes Wanjiru murder: Army chief appalled by Kenyan murder allegations

The head of the British Army says he is appalled by allegations that British soldiers may have been involved in the murder of a Kenyan woman. General Sir Mark Carleton-Smith said he is determined to support the authorities to establish the facts in the murder of Agnes Wanjiru. The Ministry...
MILITARY
BBC

Agnes Wanjiru murder: Kenya family's anger over UK army 'cover-up'

The family of a Kenyan woman allegedly killed by a British soldier in 2012 have told the BBC of their anger and despair that no-one has yet been convicted of her murder. The UK defence ministry says it has been co-operating with a Kenyan inquiry into Agnes Wanjiru's death following allegations of a cover-up reported by the Sunday Times at the weekend (subscription required).
AFRICA
Ozarks First.com

Kenya reopens case on woman allegedly killed by UK soldier

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya say they are reopening the case of a local woman allegedly killed by a British soldier years ago. The country’s police inspector general, Hilary Mutyambai, announced it Monday while urging the British government to collaborate to “conclude the case and administer justice.”. Attention...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Telegraph

Royal Marines force US troops to surrender just days into training exercise

Royal Marines have forced US troops to surrender just days into a training exercise after eliminating almost the entire unit. The British commandos “dominated” US forces during a training exercise in California, using a new battle structure. The Telegraph understands the US forces asked for a “reset” half way into...
MILITARY
abc17news.com

S Korea blocks army from appealing transgender soldier case

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Justice Ministry has blocked the army from appealing a landmark court ruling that said it unlawfully discharged the country’s first known transgender soldier before she was found dead earlier this year. The ministry, which oversees lawsuits filed by government branches, says its decision to instruct the army not to appeal was based on legal logic as well as the constitutional spirit of respecting human dignity and public sentiment. Seoul’s Defense Ministry said earlier this week it decided to let the army appeal in the case of former Staff Sergeant Byun Hui-su and requested the Justice Ministry to approve the filing. That angered human rights advocates, who urged the military to accept the verdict and work out measures to guarantee service for sexual minorities.
MILITARY
The Independent

Britain’s Mali mission: Troops target Isis in growing African conflict

The sudden bursts of machinegun and Kalashnikov fire erupted from the long grass and thorn bushes as the British troops approached. They shot back and after an intense exchange, in which 700 rounds were fired over 12 minutes, two suspected Isis fighters lay dead.Twenty-four hours later the same soldiers were trying to escape a swirling fire closing in around them. One of the armoured vehicles the troops were travelling in, loaded with weapons, ammunition and fuel, was set alight and destroyed. The men on board jumped out and scrambled to safety as others ran for cover.Two soldiers injured trying to...
MILITARY
Times Union

Duty Calls: Latham soldier earns new army Expert Soldier Badge

A New York Army National Guard soldier from Latham is among the first from our state who has earned a new Army elite skill badge. Spc. William Neumeister was among the first four New York Army National Guard soldiers who earned the new Expert Soldier Badge during a series of tests in a course conducted by the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum. They are among 950 active Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve soldiers who have earned the badge nationwide. Only 19 percent of 5,000 soldiers who have sought the badge have passed the course to date, according to an Army Training and Doctrine Command, spokesman.
LATHAM, NY
AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTSM

Video, images show brutality of Sinaloa Cartel during trial in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jurors got a reminder of the brutality in the drug trafficking business as images of a woman murdered were on display in federal court on Wednesday.  United States prosecutors played a condensed version of a video with a woman being questioned by members of the Sinaloa cartel.  The next image […]
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later. David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

43K+
Followers
100K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy