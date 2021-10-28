Consider designs when switching to an automated milking system

System optimization and application automation is no longer a choice – it is a necessity for enterprises of every size. Traditionally, this need for automation has meant long, complex, and prohibitively expensive custom application integration that has favored the largest corporations and most powerful players in every industry, to the exclusion of small to medium sized businesses working with limited budgets and antiquated infrastructure. This gap has left businesses still operating with traditional data transfer models and disconnected systems in the wake of the industry giants. If left unchecked, automation disparity will inevitably lead to a major decline in the vibrant and diverse business environment that we have come to expect in the west today. Gone are the days of being able to compete in nearly any market without optimizing data transfer, tracking business intelligence analytics, and relying on manual data entry. Luckily, technology has progressed to fill this gap – eschewing the old and outdated methods of integration in favor of agile and flexible solutions known as iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service).

