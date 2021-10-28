Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 28, 2021

Today is ... National Internal Medicine Day

Check out and subscribe for free to our new:

• Newsletter

There's also the BamaCentral Forums and our Facebook page.

BamaCentral Headlines

What Does Alabama Football Do During a Bye Week?

LSU: 'We don’t have enough players healthy enough to have a full practice'

Crimson Tikes Guts and Glory: And Now In This Corner ...

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Soccer: Alabama vs No. 19 Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Did you notice?

Alabama basketball guard Jaden Shackelford was stunned that teammate Keon Ellis was left off of the 2021 All-SEC Preseason Teams:

While Kira Lewis Jr. didn't start for the New Orleans Pelicans like his teammate Herb Jones did, Lewis still was able to be an effective force off the bench:

And Mark Ingram II was reunited with former teammate Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (video from when the two previously played for New Orleans together):

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's basketball season opener:

12 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

October 28, 1987: Javier Arenas was born in Tampa, Fla.

October 28, 1989: Big Thomas Rayam blocked Ray Tarasi's field-goal attempt with :13 remaining to give Alabama a 17-16 win over Penn State at University Park. The Lions were inches away from the goal line when Joe Paterno opted to go with what appeared to be a cinch field goal. The victory became known in Alabama football folklore as "Desperation Block." – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“To play the defense that he runs you've got to have studs. The defense before was good, but they weren't built for the defense he runs. You give him time and they're going to be studs.” – Former Alabama player Jarret Johnson in 2008.

We'll leave you with this ...