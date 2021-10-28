CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox series X stock - live: Game restock is available now – how to get the console

By Alistair Charlton and Steve Hogarty
 6 days ago

Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Game .

The Xbox series X remains sold out across all UK retailers, despite having launched almost one year ago. An ongoing shortage of microprocessors coupled with jams in the global supply chain has effectively brought production of Microsoft’s next-generation console to a stop, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where to buy the new Xbox.

When it does appear in stock, online shoppers are quick to react. The Xbox series X sells out within minutes, sometimes seconds, so knowing when and where the Xbox will restock next is key to grabbing one in time.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog. If you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today, we’re here to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Check stock from UK Xbox series X retailers below:

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

