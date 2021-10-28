CAC Forecast: On Verge of Major Breakout

The S&P 500 does suggest that it is ready to continue going higher, and it is likely that we could see continued upward pressure due to the fact that the market is going to continue seeing buyers on dips. At this point in time, it is likely that we are going to go looking towards 5000 now that the Federal Reserve is out of the way. After all, even though they are tapering, the reality is that the speed of tapering is very slow, and it is likely to have little effect on the markets in general. After all, the S&P 500 continues to be a major beneficiary of liquidity measures, which are going to continue going forward.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO