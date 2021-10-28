CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

CAC Forecast: On Verge of Major Breakout

dailyforex.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Parisian CAC Index initially pulled back on Wednesday but found enough buyers underneath to turn around and form a bit of a hammer. The €6800 level above has been a bit of a barrier, but it certainly looks as if the action over the last couple of days suggests that...

www.dailyforex.com

MarketWatch

Dow lags as S&P 500, Nasdaq score another record close

Stocks ended mostly higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapping a five-day winning streak as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite booked another round of records a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plans to begin tapering bond purchases and investors turned their attention to jobs data. The Dow shed around 33 points, or 0.1%, to close near 36,124, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 advanced around 20 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,680, while the Nasdaq Composite rose around 129 points, or 0.8%, to finish near 15,940.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Lifted After Federal Reserve Meeting

The S&P 500 does suggest that it is ready to continue going higher, and it is likely that we could see continued upward pressure due to the fact that the market is going to continue seeing buyers on dips. At this point in time, it is likely that we are going to go looking towards 5000 now that the Federal Reserve is out of the way. After all, even though they are tapering, the reality is that the speed of tapering is very slow, and it is likely to have little effect on the markets in general. After all, the S&P 500 continues to be a major beneficiary of liquidity measures, which are going to continue going forward.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: Triangle Pattern Hints at Breakout

Set a buy-stop at 63,500 and a take-profit at 66,000. Add a stop-loss at 60,000. Set a sell-stop at 60,000 and a take-profit at 58,000. Add a stop-loss at 63,500. The BTC/USD was in a tight range on Thursday morning as the market reflected on the latest Federal Reserve decision and its impacts on risky assets. The pair is trading at 62,480, where it has been in the past few days.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/NOK Forecast: Poised for Recovery?

The USD/NOK is a pair that most retail traders tend to ignore, which is too bad. It is highly correlated to crude oil and can really get moving when the crude oil market does the same. Most people are concerned about the spread differential, but you need to keep in mind that the PIP value in this market is much smaller. In other words, you need to get used to the idea of trading “big figures.”
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cac#Cac Forecast#Parisian#Ema
dailyforex.com

FTSE 100 Forecast: Building a Case for a Move to the Upside

The FTSE 100 went back and forth on Wednesday, as we are trying to keep above the 7200 level. The 7200 level had previously been significant resistance, and now it should be supportive due to the fact that it was a previous resistance barrier. Now that we have broken above there, it is likely that we will continue to see a bit of “market memory” come into the picture. Because of this, it is likely that there will be a continued push to the upside every time we pull back towards this area.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Breaks Above 16,000 Level

The NASDAQ 100 rallied significantly on Wednesday, especially after Jerome Powell announced basically what everybody had anticipated as far as tapering and quantitative easing is concerned. Because of this, the market is likely to see more upward pressure, and short-term pullbacks will continue to be buying opportunities. The 16,000 level should offer a little bit of psychological support at the moment, but we could pull back a little further than that and still find plenty of buyers.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Reaching Towards All-Time Highs

The German market was a bit quiet on Wednesday, but it is obvious that we still are very bullish, so think it is only a matter of time before we continue to go higher. I think short-term pullbacks at this point in time are good and healthy, because to blast right through this resistance would have the risk of it turning into a “blow off top,” which is not desirable because it would turn things back around. However, when you look at the totality of the markets around the world, it is obvious that we have quite a bit of momentum.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/TRY: Lack of a Strong Reversal Lower May Attract Bulls

The USD/TRY is trading near the 9.70000 ratio as of this writing. On the 22nd of October, the USD/TRY reached a record level of 9.83000 approximately. Yes, the Forex pair did trade lower after reaching this apex and a value of about 9.41000 was demonstrated on the 26th of October. However, this low then saw a reversal higher, which has managed to keep pace and a high of nearly 9.75000 was seen yesterday.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NZD/USD: Short-Term Range Shakes But Stays Durable

After falling to a low of nearly 0.70950 yesterday, the NZD/USD has rebounded and turned in a rather stable trading performance. Nervous trading conditions yesterday may have accounted for some of the selling in the NZD/USD because of the ‘waiting game’ which was then followed by the reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/BRL: Clarity Ignites Bearish Move and Speculative Chance

After trading near a high of 5.7000 yesterday, which came within sight of marks made on the 22nd of October that touched the 5.7500 ratio, the USD/BRL began to sell off. The past couple of weeks of trading within the Forex pair have certainly seen technical highs challenged, but the moves have also been a reaction to central bank decisions coming from Brazil and the U.S. regarding monetary policy.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/MXN: Some Selling Being Displayed After Big Upside Move

The USD/MXN traded within sight of 21.00000 yesterday, but did not break it and this took place as nervous conditions were on full display before the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy statement. The USD/MXN has turned in a rather solid bullish trend since the 26th of October after the pair traded near a low of 20.13000. However, after reaching yesterday’s high around the 20.98000 level the USD/MXN began to reverse lower and touched a low of nearly 20.53000.
MARKETS
DailyFx

DAX & CAC Technical Outlook at Record High Levels

The DAX continues to trend into record territory. The outlook remains bullish within the confines of an upward channel as long as price stays above the lower parallel. There is a top-side trend-line running over from the spring that could have an impact on making further progress. The line doesn’t arrive until around 16400. The CAC is finally trading above the all-time high notched in 2000. Staying the course with a bullish outlook. It may not be a prudent idea though to chase, and instead wait for a small correction before joining the trend higher.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) rallied 2.75% to $3,477.00 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.42% to 4,680.06 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Amazon.com Inc. closed $296.08 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
Street.Com

How to Play the Retail Breakout

Stocks quotes in this article: XRT, M, SHLDQ, BBWI. Retail stocks enjoyed a stellar 2020, with the benchmark S&P Retail SPDR exchange-traded fund (XRT) gaining 41.83%. It was the best year for the ETF, since it racked up a 42.16% gain in 2013. This year is looking even better for the sector, with XRT sporting a 56% year-to-date gainDespite that impressive figure, XRT has been quiet latelyOver the...
RETAIL
dailyforex.com

Stock Markets Soar on Fed's Taper Statements

The Federal Reserve announced on Wednesday that it will begin winding down its massive stimulus plan later this month by cutting back its bond purchases by $15 billion per month. At its current purchase rate of $120 billion per month, this policy will taper purchases down so that the stimulus program ends by mid-2022. The allocated cuts will come in the form of a $10 billion-per-month reduction in Treasuries and $5 billion less in mortgage-backed securities per month. The decision was in line with analyst expectations and caused the markets to react strongly higher, with government bond yields heading modestly higher and stock markets ending the New York trading session at record highs.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 1.28% to $335.85 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $48.48 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) took a -18% dive 17.89% to $284.02 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.81% to 15,940.31 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.09% to 36,124.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $213.47 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS

