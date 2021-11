Dragon Ball fans are celebrating Masako Nozawa's 85th Birthday as the star behind the series has provided the voices for Goku, Gohan, Bardock and many more! As the Dragon Ball franchise gets ready for the release of its next feature film, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, many fans couldn't help but think of the franchise as a whole without the voice of Masako Nozawa at the center of it all. Nozawa has contributed to many notable franchises over her storied career, but her contributions to the Dragon Ball world are much too great to even compare.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO