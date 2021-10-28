Cavs win 92-79, 1st road victory over Clippers since 2016

The Cleveland Cavaliers for the second game in a row were able to come away with an upset win, with this time being in a 99-87 W against a Denver Nuggets contending-caliber team. This was by no means the prettiest game, as the Cavs had to scrap and quite frankly just gutted it out. Neither team was able to shoot the ball particularly well. The Cavaliers only shot 28 percent from three-point land, while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and the Nuggets had more issues, only shooting 23.7 percent from three and 40.7 percent from the field overall.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO