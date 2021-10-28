‘Addams Family 2’ full of family fun

With directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon’s The Addams Family 2 now playing in select theaters and available On-Demand, I recently spoke to Bill Hader about voicing Cyrus Strange in the animated sequel. During the fun interview, he talks about having to record under his comforter in his bedroom, how he finds the voice of a character, how The Addams Family gets away with a lot of macabre humor, and what he’d like people to watch first if they’ve never seen anything he’s done. In addition, with Hader hard at work on Barry Season 3 and 4, he talks about what fans can look forward to, how many episodes he’s directing, how the scripts changed, and when he might make his feature film directorial debut.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO