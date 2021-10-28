CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

‘Addams Family 2’ full of family fun

By Blair Dupre, Sentinel Sports/Leisure Editor
forthoodsentinel.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, I ventured back into the theater to watch “The Addams Family 2” and “No Time to Die”. Being a fan of the Addams Family movies from the 90’s, no other portrayal of the creepy, cooky, mysterious and spooky family meets my expectations. This film was no exception, but “Addams...

www.forthoodsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Creative Pursuits Academy debuts the Addams Family Musical | Center Stage

MANHEIM, Pa. — Now in their fifth year, Creative Pursuits Academy debuts their first main stage musical with our favorite family of darkness in The Addams Family Musical. Directed by Broadway performer and Lancaster native, Matthew Hydzik, the newest adventures of the Addams family propels a very unusual family into very usual problems. Wednesday Addams is growing up. And as most who grow up, Wednesday finds herself with her first love.
MANHEIM, PA
stardem.com

Addams Family, a musical comedy comes to Children’s Theatre of Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS—America’s favorite creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky family is back, appearing on the stage at Children’s Theatre of Annapolis in The Addams Family, a musical comedy, running from November 5-21, 2021. A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, The Addams Family features an original story—and it’s every...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Collider

Bill Hader on Recording 'The Addams Family 2' In His Bedroom and When He’ll Direct His First Movie

With directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon’s The Addams Family 2 now playing in select theaters and available On-Demand, I recently spoke to Bill Hader about voicing Cyrus Strange in the animated sequel. During the fun interview, he talks about having to record under his comforter in his bedroom, how he finds the voice of a character, how The Addams Family gets away with a lot of macabre humor, and what he’d like people to watch first if they’ve never seen anything he’s done. In addition, with Hader hard at work on Barry Season 3 and 4, he talks about what fans can look forward to, how many episodes he’s directing, how the scripts changed, and when he might make his feature film directorial debut.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Rami Malek
Denton Record-Chronicle

Creepy, kooky, spooky: Sonnenfeld celebrates ‘Addams Family’s 30th with a finger snappin' good 4K release

They were some of the kookiest and mysterious characters on screen — and after 30 trips around the sun, Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family is still a spooky dazzler. Its dynamite cast (including Angelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Christina Ricci and Jimmy Workman), stinging comedy and immaculate production design helped place Sonnenfeld’s work in the time capsule. As a result, it’s an annual viewing event for many around Halloween time. I mean, look at how often it pops up on television.
MOVIES
fox5atlanta.com

Oscar Isaac talks playing Gomez in 'Addams Family' sequel

ATLANTA - Oscar Isaac has starred in many memorable movies in Hollywood, thanks to a career that only seems to get hotter by the minute. But when it comes to taking on a truly iconic character, the actor says it doesn’t get much bigger or better than Gomez Addams. "One,...
MOVIES
92 Moose

Waterville Theater Offering BOGO Tix To Addams Family 2

Halloween is less than a week away, and there are more than our fair share of events going on in Central Maine this year. And, to be honest, it's a breath of fresh air. After having the last 18 months stripped of their traditional childhood events due to the ongoing pandemic, it is nice to see so many opportunities for community involvement.
WATERVILLE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gomez Addams#Family Fun#Addams Family
South Bend Tribune

'Addams Family Musical' comes to Elkhart's Lerner around Halloween

ELKHART — Premier Arts presents “The Addams Family Musical” Oct. 29-31 at The Lerner Theatre, 410 S. Main St. The wacky tale revolves around a romance between the grown-up daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams — that much loved family of darkness — and a respectable young man. Performances will...
ELKHART, IN
attractionsmagazine.com

Photos: Nights of the Jack is full of spooky Halloween family fun

Upon entering Nights of the Jack, you’re greeted by an autumnal-filled area covered in hay bales, food trucks, and photo ops. This Halloween season in Los Angeles has been a chilly one. With the mix of this farm-style entry and the bite in the air, it sets the mood for the perfect night out.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
storycityherald.com

Addams Family movie held over for Halloween weekend

The animated hit "The Addams Family 2" will be held over for Halloween weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Story Theater in Story City. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with special matinees Saturday and Sunday also at 4:45 p.m. Admission is $5 and it's rated PG.
STORY CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
metv.com

Pick: Which ooky Addams Family food would you rather eat?

Whatever most “normal” people are doing, you can be sure the Addams family is doing the opposite. They soak up the nighttime rays of the moon, go out in fun stormy weather and use the happy color black as much as possible. The spooky and kooky clan also have extremely...
RECIPES
lcnme.com

‘The Addams Family’ at MVHS Primes Theater-Goers for Halloween

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, they’re all together ooky and they’re coming to the Ronald E. Dolloff Auditorium at Medomak Valley High School for six shows and two matinees. The Medomak Valley Players will open their annual fall musical, “The Addams Family,” on Thursday, Oct. 28 and...
ENTERTAINMENT
Post-Star

PHOTOS: Family Autumn Fun Fest

The Family Autumn Fun Fest at Gurney Lane Recreation Area on Saturday was hosted by Queensbury Parks & Recreation. The event featured a pumpkin-carving contest, crafts and trick-or-treating throughout the park.
QUEENSBURY, NY
chesterfieldobserver.com

Broken Leg Theater makes its Perkinson Center debut with “The Addams Family”

Something creepy and kooky is making its way to the Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education. On Friday, Oct. 29, Broken Leg Theater will debut its first-ever show at Chester’s new performing arts center – “The Addams Family: A New Musical!” a play about secrets, love and the importance of family.

Comments / 0

Community Policy