Innovation-Based Stability To Keep The Postoperative Pain Management Market Going

The global cycling power meter market is projected to have a good future in the coming years, but is expected to grow at a sluggish rate. The slow growth is the result of slow awareness of bicycles with power meters in the market. People are adopting healthier lifestyles, which has turned out to be a major driver behind the growth of the cycling power meter market. Further details of the global market are revealed in a new research report by Persistence Market Research titled 'Cycling Power Meter Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013– 2017 and Forecast 2018–2026'. The report forecasts the global bicycle accessories market to grow at a healthy rate over the forecast period owing to the significant increase in the global demand for bicycles, with sales expected to increase by almost 20%. Furthermore, sales are supported by stable demand in APAC and Europe and continued but slower growth in emerging markets, especially China. This has contributed to the growth in revenue of the cycling power meter market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, reaching a market value of over US$ 780 Mn by the end of 2026.

