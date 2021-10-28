CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can’t Pass Up The Massive Mac N’ Cheese Burger At The Ainsworth In New Jersey

By Rebecca
Every once in awhile, we find a restaurant that really wows us. Maybe it’s the food, or the atmosphere, or the drinks, or the prices. Sometimes, it’s simply one dish in particular that commits us as fans. Just consider The Ainsworth in New Jersey. It’s a great restaurant all around, but there is one item on the menu that really makes our eyes (and the buttons on your jeans) pop.

The Ainsworth is a must-visit restaurant if you live in New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ma82p_0cf5Xgur00
Google Streetview
There are multiple locations throughout the United States, including several New York City locations, a Nashville outpost, a Louisville restaurant, and, of course, a great location in New Jersey.

You can find The Ainsworth in Hoboken, New Jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3lPS_0cf5Xgur00
The Ainsworth RVC/Facebook
It has an upscale sports pub vibe. It feels both luxe and homey at the same time.

The Ainsworth serves classic American dishes with a twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ADbC_0cf5Xgur00
The Ainsworth RVC/Facebook
You'll find amazing steaks, salads, tacos, and sandwiches here. And did we mention they serve gold-dusted wings? Yup, if you're willing to shell out some cash, you can try out wings made with actual gold.

The highlight, though, has to be the absolutely massive mac n' cheese burger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qel6N_0cf5Xgur00
The Ainsworth RVC/Facebook
It's a Panko crusted mac and cheese patty, s beef patty, mac and cheese, a sesame bun. Yum.

I mean, look at all that oozing, cheesy goodness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qh2w3_0cf5Xgur00
The Ainsworth RVC/Facebook
It may be the most perfect burger we've ever seen?

Mac n' cheese and burgers are both exceptional foods. We commend the culinary genius who decided to put the two together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EeRFu_0cf5Xgur00
The Ainsworth RVC/Facebook
We're pretty sure you'll be full for days after eating one of these.

So, if you'd like to sample a fantastically unique burger, you need to head to The Ainsworth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3adQwQ_0cf5Xgur00
The Ainsworth RVC/Facebook
We recommend wearing loose pants, though.

You’ll thank us later.

IN THIS ARTICLE
