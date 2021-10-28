You Can’t Pass Up The Massive Mac N’ Cheese Burger At The Ainsworth In New Jersey

Every once in awhile, we find a restaurant that really wows us. Maybe it’s the food, or the atmosphere, or the drinks, or the prices. Sometimes, it’s simply one dish in particular that commits us as fans. Just consider The Ainsworth in New Jersey. It’s a great restaurant all around, but there is one item on the menu that really makes our eyes (and the buttons on your jeans) pop.

The Ainsworth is a must-visit restaurant if you live in New Jersey.

You can find The Ainsworth in Hoboken, New Jersey.

The Ainsworth serves classic American dishes with a twist.

The highlight, though, has to be the absolutely massive mac n' cheese burger.

I mean, look at all that oozing, cheesy goodness.

Mac n' cheese and burgers are both exceptional foods. We commend the culinary genius who decided to put the two together.

So, if you'd like to sample a fantastically unique burger, you need to head to The Ainsworth.

There are multiple locations throughout the United States, including several New York City locations, a Nashville outpost, a Louisville restaurant, and, of course, a great location in New Jersey.It has an upscale sports pub vibe. It feels both luxe and homey at the same time.You'll find amazing steaks, salads, tacos, and sandwiches here. And did we mention they serve gold-dusted wings? Yup, if you're willing to shell out some cash, you can try out wings made with actual gold.It's a Panko crusted mac and cheese patty, s beef patty, mac and cheese, a sesame bun. Yum.It may be the most perfect burger we've ever seen?We're pretty sure you'll be full for days after eating one of these.We recommend wearing loose pants, though.

You’ll thank us later.

