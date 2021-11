Orion 180, a homeowners’ insurtech company, has expanded into Georgia and will soon move into South Carolina, the company said this week. Orion, based in Melbourne, Florida, uses technology to allow homeowners to find coverage and connect with agents. The firm calls itself one of the fastest-growing insurance companies in the country and now operates in Florida, North Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and now Georgia and South Carolina.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO